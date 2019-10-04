Forecast

A cool down before the warm up THUR, OCT 3

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 04:25 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:07 PM PDT

Good evening, Central Oregon.

A brief trough of low pressure is moving through the area.

This brings with it below average daytime highs.

Thursday night there will be a chance of showers over the Cascade mountains and a slight chance of showers east of the Cascades.

There appears to be very little instability in the system, so we do not expect any thunderstorm activity.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow's highs will be well below average, in the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday through Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build over the area and dry, mostly sunny weather is expected.

This will result in Saturday and Sunday having warmer daytime highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, closer to seasonal averages.

Sunday night through Thursday there will be moisture ahead of the next weather system pushing into the Washington Cascades

Sunday night and Monday a low pressure system will start to move through Washington.

The system will continue to drop south across much of Oregon on Tuesday with some showers along the front and over the mountains.

There will be breezy winds behind the front, mainly over southern Washington and northern Oregon.

Snow levels will be 6,500-7,500 feet on Tuesday and then fall to 3,000-4,500 by early Wednesday.

Most of the moisture with this system will be through the area by the time the colder air moves in.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

The trough exits the region by Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions through Thursday.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21