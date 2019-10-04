A cool down before the warm up THUR, OCT 3

Good evening, Central Oregon.

A brief trough of low pressure is moving through the area.

This brings with it below average daytime highs.

Thursday night there will be a chance of showers over the Cascade mountains and a slight chance of showers east of the Cascades.

There appears to be very little instability in the system, so we do not expect any thunderstorm activity.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow's highs will be well below average, in the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday through Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build over the area and dry, mostly sunny weather is expected.

This will result in Saturday and Sunday having warmer daytime highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, closer to seasonal averages.

Sunday night through Thursday there will be moisture ahead of the next weather system pushing into the Washington Cascades

Sunday night and Monday a low pressure system will start to move through Washington.

The system will continue to drop south across much of Oregon on Tuesday with some showers along the front and over the mountains.

There will be breezy winds behind the front, mainly over southern Washington and northern Oregon.

Snow levels will be 6,500-7,500 feet on Tuesday and then fall to 3,000-4,500 by early Wednesday.

Most of the moisture with this system will be through the area by the time the colder air moves in.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

The trough exits the region by Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions through Thursday.