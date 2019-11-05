A brief cool down before the weekend, TUE 11-05
Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.
Tuesday through Friday a weak shortwave trough is moving across the southern portion of the forecast area and will produce some cloud cover this evening.
Tuesday overnight lows will range from the high-20s to low-30s.
Temperatures the next few days will be close to normal in the lower elevations but above normal in the mountains and high plateaus.
Friday we'll see daytime highs begin to warm up again getting into the low 70s for parts of Central Oregon.
This week overall will see mostly sunny skies during the day to mostly cloudy skies at night.
Overnight lows for the week will range from the high-20s to mid-30s.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/chobi capeta
Politics Getty Images
News Erich Schlegel/Getty Images
News krzysiuc/SXC
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN
News FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Getty Images
News Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
News Spencer Platt/Getty Images
News Wikimedia Commons
News CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Ferre' Dollar/CNN
News Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
News Tilla via Wikimedia Commons
News Ezra Shaw/Getty Images