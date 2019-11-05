A brief cool down before the weekend, TUE 11-05

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.

Tuesday through Friday a weak shortwave trough is moving across the southern portion of the forecast area and will produce some cloud cover this evening.

Tuesday overnight lows will range from the high-20s to low-30s.

Temperatures the next few days will be close to normal in the lower elevations but above normal in the mountains and high plateaus.

Friday we'll see daytime highs begin to warm up again getting into the low 70s for parts of Central Oregon.

This week overall will see mostly sunny skies during the day to mostly cloudy skies at night.

Overnight lows for the week will range from the high-20s to mid-30s.