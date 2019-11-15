Forecast

A bit of rain Thursday night and more headed in on Friday

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon.

The fog has lifted for most of Central Oregon, but there is a possibility of redevelopment overnight.

Thursday night lows will be in the mid-30s, nearly 10 degrees above average.

A slightly stronger cold front is approaching the coast and will bring rain Friday, mainly along the Cascades and the northeast mountains.

A fairly strong westerly flow will provide rain off the Cascades. Therefore most of the Columbia Basindown to Central Oregon will be cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers until late Friday afternoon.

Friday daytime highs will be in 50s, with snow levels between 6,000 and 7,000 feet.

The cold front will exit the region Friday night.

The remainder of the weekend will be met with a flat high pressure ridge and above-average daytime highs.

The ridge will continue to flatten Sunday, increasing the westerly flow over Oregon, but there's a chance of rain along the Cascades.

The flat upper level ridge will be over the area Sunday night and Monday for mostly dry conditions and above-normal temperatures.

The only significant weather system for the week will move across the area Monday night through Tuesday night, bringing mostly a chance of rain with highest chances in the mountains.

Snow levels will be mostly above 7,000 feet, initially lowering to 5,000 feet by daybreak Wednesday.

Colder air is forecast to move into the region behind the storm system Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures returning to near-normal levels for mid-November.

However, conditions are expected to be dry with just a few passing clouds.


