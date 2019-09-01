Sports

Will Power wins at Portland in big day for Team Penske

By:
  • Jenna Fryer, AP auto racing writer

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 03:40 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:40 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — Will Power has won at Portland International Raceway in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship.

Newgarden started Sunday's race with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.

Newgarden is seeking his second title in three years.

His push might have been clouded if five-time and reigning series champion Scott Dixon did not lose power on pit lane. Dixon had command of the race when his car powered down during a routine stop. His crew had to push him to his stall and replace the battery, and Dixon went from leader to three laps off the pace in a moment. His title hopes — he was fourth among the four drivers mathematically eligible to win the championship — dashed.

Power moved into the lead after Dixon's issue and held on for his second victory in three races.

Felix Rosenqvist was second, followed by Rossi, pole-sitter Colton Herta, Newgarden, Spencer Pigot and Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, the final driver in the championship picture.

Pagenaud is now 42 points behind teammate Newgarden. Laguna Seca is worth double points.

