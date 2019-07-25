Trail Blazers sign six-time All-Star Pau Gasol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have added six-time All-Star Pau Gasol to their roster.

President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey announced Gasol's signing Thursday.

"Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster," Olshey said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over an 18-year career that has included stints with Memphis, the Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles with the Lakers.

Gasol has averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and, 3.2 assists in the playoffs.