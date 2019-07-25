Trail Blazers sign six-time All-Star Pau Gasol
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have added six-time All-Star Pau Gasol to their roster.
President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey announced Gasol's signing Thursday.
"Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster," Olshey said in a statement.
The 39-year-old Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over an 18-year career that has included stints with Memphis, the Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles with the Lakers.
Gasol has averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and, 3.2 assists in the playoffs.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
News Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images