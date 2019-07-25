Sports

Trail Blazers sign six-time All-Star Pau Gasol

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have added six-time All-Star Pau Gasol to their roster.

President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey announced Gasol's signing Thursday.

"Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster," Olshey said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over an 18-year career that has included stints with Memphis, the Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles with the Lakers.

Gasol has averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and, 3.2 assists in the playoffs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


