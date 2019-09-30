Sports

Timbers stay in playoff spot with 2-2 draw with KC

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:01 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:01 PM PDT

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute to give Portland a contentious 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night, keeping the Timbers in line for a playoff spot.

Asprilla was given the opportunity for his first goal after Ilie Sanchez fouled Jeremy Ebobisse in the penalty area. Sanchez drew a red card for his efforts, the third issued in the game, including a record-breaking red for KC teammate Roger Espinoza.

The point moved Portland (13-13-7) one point up on Dallas and two on San Jose, which is a point out of playoff position, with one game to play. San Jose plays at Portland next Sunday.

Portland took the lead in the 29th minute when Sebastian Blanco pounced on a loose ball and put it over two defenders off the cross bar for his fifth goal. But it only took a minute for Kansas City to get the equalizer. Johnny Russell put a cross into the box and Kristian Nemeth got a head on it to send it into the bottom corner for his eighth goal.

The game turned when Portland's Brian Fernandez, dribbling down the left side, was taken down by Felipe Gutierrez in the 35th minute. Words and shoves were exchanged and both earned yellow cards. Espinoza raced in and pushed a Portland player in the throat. Fernandez was then shown another card for an ejection and after a review, Espinoza was shown the red card.

For Espinosa it was his MLS record 11th red of his career, breaking a tie with Jamison Olaves. He also joined 12 other players for most reds in a season with three. Meanwhile, Fernandez will miss Portland's crucial finale.

In the 46th minute, KC's Gianluca Busio sent a shot off the post but the deflection came out to Daniel Salloi who buried the rebound for his first goal of the season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19