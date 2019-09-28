Timbers owner fined $100,000 for conduct aimed at officials
Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined $100,000 by Major League Soccer for "misconduct directed at match officials."
The fine stems from the Timbers' 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Portland led 2-1 going into stoppage time, but New England was awarded a penalty kick after a video review and evened the score.
The foul was controversial because it came after the announced stoppage time had already expired, and the referees appeared to miss a similar foul that would have given Portland a penalty earlier.
MLS did not reveal the nature of the misconduct in announcing the fine Friday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
National & World iStock/Frankljunior
News Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
News Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons
Lifestyle Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images
News Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images
News Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Economy iStock/ monkeybusinessimages
Politics Copyright 2019 CNN
News Robert Mora/Getty Images
Economy Julian Herbert/Getty Images
Health iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Scott Halleran/Getty Images
News California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/MsSponge
News Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images
News Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
News Getty Images/Pool
News Ferre' Dollar/CNN
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images