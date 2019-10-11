Thursday, Oct. 10 Oregon high school football scores

MGN graphic

Here are Thursday night's Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Pess:

Bandon 48, Illinois Valley 22

Barlow 36, Sandy 0

Cascade 25, Sisters 21

Central Catholic 49, Centennial 0

Churchill 14, North Eugene 7

Clackamas 57, Gresham 8

Cleveland 35, St. Helens 20

Corbett 11, Salem Academy 0

Crater 57, South Eugene 26

Creswell 35, Central Linn 6

Elmira 53, Cottage Grove 0

Franklin 43, Madison 20

Gaston 24, Portland Christian 7

Gladstone 14, Crook County 8

Glencoe 14, Liberty 8

Grant 21, Jefferson PDX 7

Hillsboro 34, Forest Grove 28

Hood River 54, Putnam 40

Kennedy 62, Gervais 18

Lowell 54, Elkton 14

McNary 51, Sprague 18

Newberg 55, Century 21

North Bend 38, Springfield 7

North Marion 35, Estacada 7

Pendleton 34, La Salle 0

Reynolds 42, David Douglas 20

Roosevelt 56, Lincoln 40

Sheridan 22, Nestucca 17

Sherwood 42, McMinnville 10

St. Paul 64, Perrydale 22

Toledo 64, Gold Beach 16

West Albany 63, North Salem 0

Wilsonville 50, Scappoose 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/