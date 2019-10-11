Thursday, Oct. 10 Oregon high school football scores
Here are Thursday night's Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Pess:
Bandon 48, Illinois Valley 22
Barlow 36, Sandy 0
Cascade 25, Sisters 21
Central Catholic 49, Centennial 0
Churchill 14, North Eugene 7
Clackamas 57, Gresham 8
Cleveland 35, St. Helens 20
Corbett 11, Salem Academy 0
Crater 57, South Eugene 26
Creswell 35, Central Linn 6
Elmira 53, Cottage Grove 0
Franklin 43, Madison 20
Gaston 24, Portland Christian 7
Gladstone 14, Crook County 8
Glencoe 14, Liberty 8
Grant 21, Jefferson PDX 7
Hillsboro 34, Forest Grove 28
Hood River 54, Putnam 40
Kennedy 62, Gervais 18
Lowell 54, Elkton 14
McNary 51, Sprague 18
Newberg 55, Century 21
North Bend 38, Springfield 7
North Marion 35, Estacada 7
Pendleton 34, La Salle 0
Reynolds 42, David Douglas 20
Roosevelt 56, Lincoln 40
Sheridan 22, Nestucca 17
Sherwood 42, McMinnville 10
St. Paul 64, Perrydale 22
Toledo 64, Gold Beach 16
West Albany 63, North Salem 0
Wilsonville 50, Scappoose 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/