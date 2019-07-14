Sports

Rapids, Timbers play to 2-2 tie in Portland

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 11:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:08 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Colorado midfielder Sam Nicholson scored the tying goal in the 76th minute and the Rapids played to a 2-2 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Nicholson's first goal of the season was a left-footed strike from the top of the box that left Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark flat-footed.

It came after Portland took a one-goal lead in the 63rd when Diego Valeri made a penalty kick, which was the result of a Colorado hand ball.

The first goal of the back-and-forth match came in the 27th minute when Rapids defender Tommy Smith scored an own goal. His header intended to clear Valeri's corner kick went past Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard into the back of the net.

During the celebration, Timbers players rushed over and crowded around coach Gio Saverese, whose father, Carlo Savarese, died earlier Saturday.

Colorado responded a minute later.

Midfielder Jonathan Lewis settled a cross deflected out by the Timbers defense in the center of the box and scored with a right-footed line drive in the 28th. It was Lewis' first start since returning from playing with the U.S. men's national team during the Gold Cup. The 22-year-old had scored twice in three starts before his national team call-up.

Howard kept it tied with a diving one-handed effort on a shot by Sebastian Blanco two minutes later. The Rapids turned a counter-attack into a 2-on-1 opportunity in the 45th, but Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made back-to-back saves, the second a one-handed dive blocking Kei Kamara's header.

Portland center back Julio Cascante was given a straight red card in the 56th minute for a slide tackle from behind on Kamara.

The teams played to a 3-3 draw on March 2 to open MLS regular season in Colorado.

