Sports

Paredes scores twice, Timbers top Galaxy 4-0

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:30 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:30 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cristhian Paredes scored his second goal on a volley to the upper-left corner in the 81st minute, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Paredes' third and fourth goals of the season helped the Timbers move above the red line, into seventh place in the MLS Western Conference.

Portland's first two goals came in a four-minute span late in the first half. Diego Valeri scored on a breakaway after Paredes' 37th minute header off of a cross by Jorge Moreira.

The Galaxy created ample scoring opportunities, including five shots from star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but could not convert.

Moments later, Ibrahimovic got behind the defense and was left one-on-one with goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Clark deflected the shot wide, and Portland was quick to capitalize.

Sebastian Blanco found Valeri just beyond midfield, and Valeri took the ball the remainder of the field, cut the ball through the legs of Galaxy defender Daniel Steres and slotted a shot in the lower right corner to push the Timbers lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute. It was Valeri's sixth goal of the season.

Ibrahimovic played a cross on the ground to Antuna directly in front of the goal in the 75th minute, but Clark made a diving save to block his first-time shot.

Portland forward Jeremy Ebobisse scored the team's fourth goal — a header from Jorge Villafana — in the 88th minute. The final goal came four minutes after LA's Efrain Alvarez was given a red card for violent conduct.

Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals this season, including all three of his team's goals in the Galaxy's last regular season game, a 3-2 win over Western Conference leader LAFC.

Clark finished with six saves.

Portland (9-8-4) is unbeaten in its last six regular-season games. With the loss, the Galaxy (12-9-1) drop one spot to third in the West.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep