Sports

Pac-12 interested in AM kickoffs, but not this year

By:
  • Ralph D. Russo, AP college football writer

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 09:52 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:52 PM PDT

The Pac-12 won't be kicking off football games in the morning this season, but the idea is not off the table.

Pac-12 spokesman Andrew Walker said Wednesday that some schools are still interested in playing games that can be slotted into the noon Eastern time window by broadcast partner Fox. That means 9 a.m. kickoffs for the schools in the Pacific time zone and 10 a.m. in the Mountain time zone.

Walker says further discussion is needed, and the earliest any morning games would be scheduled is 2020.

The Pac-12 has eight schools in the Pacific time zone and four on Mountain time. The Arizona schools play part of their season on the equivalent of Pacific time because most of the state does not use daylight saving time.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


