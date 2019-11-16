MLS terminates contract of Timbers striker Brian Fernandez

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer has terminated Portland Timbers forward Brian Fernandez's contract.

The league announced the move Friday. Fernandez has also been removed from Portland's roster.

The 25-year old Argentine voluntarily entered the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program last month and missed the team's lone playoff game.

Fernandez joined the Timbers in May, and he went on to score 11 goals in 19 appearances with the team. He was sidelined at the end of the season with what the team characterized as a stomach virus.