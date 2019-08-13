Sports

Manley named new Redmond High baseball coach

Previously at Linfield College, Sheldon HS

REDMOND, Ore. - Veteran baseball coach Stan Manley has been selected as the new head baseball coach and instructional assistant at Redmond High School, officials said Tuesday. Manley succeeds Doug Taylor, who recently accepted a vice principal position at Redmond High School. 

 

Manley most recently served as the head baseball coach at Linfield College, an NCAA Division III school in McMinnville. Prior to that, he was the successful head baseball coach at Sheldon High School in Eugene for 14 years, leading the school to three Class 6A state championship games, winning twice, in both 2013 and 2015. Manley was named OSAA 6A baseball coach of the year twice, also in 2013 and 2015. 

 

“As impressive as all of his many coaching accomplishments are, Stan Manley stood out to us as the type of person who will use the platform sport provides to create a transformational sport experience for the athletes under his tutelage,” said Redmond School District Athletic Director Kevin Bryant. Throughout his coaching career, Stan has taken the talent given him and maximized it into a highly functioning and successful program. I am confident he will do the same at Redmond High School.

 

“My wife and I are thrilled to move to Central Oregon and begin this new work at Redmond High School,” shared Manley. I love the game of baseball and teaching student-athletes. I cannot wait to start this new journey for myself and Redmond Panther baseball.

 

For questions or more information, please contact Kevin Bryant, Redmond School District Athletic Director, at 541-504-3573.

