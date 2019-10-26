Sports

Lillard scores 35 as Trail Blazers top Kings 122-112

By:
  • Michael Wagaman, AP staff writer

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 10:00 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:00 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-112 on Friday night.

Lillard added five assists and five rebounds, Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and nine rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter, and C.J. McCollum scored 19.

De'Aaron Fox had 28 points, five assists and six rebounds for Sacramento. Buddy Hield added 21 points but the Kings remained winless in two games under new coach Luke Walton.

Portland (1-1) overcame a slow first half but couldn't shake Sacramento until Lillard took over midway through the fourth.

The All-Star point guard weaved through the Kings defense for an uncontested layup, then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, including one from 31 feet, and a pair of free throws to make it 114-101.

Hield hit a 3-pointer for the Kings but McCollum scored on consecutive trips down the floor and Lillard added his third 3 of the quarter.

Anfernee Simons added 15 points off the bench for Portland.

Sacramento controlled most of the first half and led by seven late in the second quarter before Portland closed on a 12-5 run. McCollum fueled the surge with a steal, dunk and short floater, and Lillard made a step-back 22-footer over Fox to tie it at 57.

RESTING HASSAN

Blazers coach Terry Stotts rested Whiteside in the fourth quarter after the big man logged 26 minutes in the first three periods. Whiteside also played 26 minutes in the opener against Denver.

It helped that Sacramento's two centers, Dewayne Dedmon and Richaun Holmes, were in foul trouble, forcing the Kings to go with a smaller lineup.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard picked up two fouls in a five-second span early in the first quarter. . Simons scored 10 points in the second quarter after being held to five total on 2-of-7 shooting in the season-opening loss to Denver.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III, who broke his right thumb in the opening loss at Phoenix, did not play and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Harry Giles (left knee soreness) also was held out.

WEBBER, WALTON ON HAND

Chris Webber attended the game and sat courtside next to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. Webber, a four-time All-Star with Sacramento and one of the most popular players in franchise history, was greeted with a loud ovation from the Golden 1 Center crowd.

Former Blazers star Bill Walton, the father of Sacramento's coach, was also in attendance wearing a purple Kings shirt.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Play at Dallas on Sunday. The teams split four games last season.

Kings: Play at Utah on Saturday. Sacramento has lost two straight against the Jazz.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


