Jones, No. 7 Oregon State tower over No. 18 DePaul 98-77

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:15 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:15 PM PST

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 7 Oregon State exploited a significant height advantage to beat No. 18 DePaul 98-77 Thursday night in the semifinals of the Preseason WNIT.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman, scored the Beavers' first eight points and added three blocks. She scored 15 first-half points, helping OSU (3-0) take a 46-31 lead at the break.

Kennedy Brown, a 6-6 freshman, had nine of her 13 points in the first half for the Beavers.

OSU hosts Missouri State on Sunday in the championship game.

The Blue Demons (2-1), who do not have a player taller than 6-2, had no answers for OSU's inside strength.

The Beavers broke open a close game with a 13-0 second-quarter run, ending with Destiny Slocum's 3-pointer that extended the lead to 41-27.

Aleah Goodman connected from half court at the third-quarter buzzer, giving OSU a 73-54 advantage.

The lead grew to 27 points in the fourth quarter.

OSU shot 55.7 percent from the field compared to 36.1 percent for DePaul, and the Beavers had a 56-34 advantage on the boards.

Slocum (17 points, six assists) Goodman (16 points), Jasmine Simmons (10) and Mikayla Pivec (10) also were in double figures for the Beavers.

Sophomore guard Sonya Morris led DePaul with 29 points. Leading scorer Chante Stonewall added 16 points, but was just 7 of 25 from the field, including 0 for 10 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons took a step up in competition but didn't shoot well enough to compensate for their lack of height. Playing a Top 10 team on the road figures to help DePaul as they prepare for the Big East season.

Oregon State: OSU senior guard Kat Tudor made her season debut after missing the last 21 games of last season with a knee injury. With 178 career 3-pointers, Tudor's long-range shooting could be a major asset for the Beavers as she works her way back into the rotation. She was 0 for 3 from behind the arc Thursday.

UP NEXT

OSU hosts Missouri State on Sunday.

DePaul will be at home Nov. 22 vs. Arkansas State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


