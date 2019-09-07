Friday, Sept. 6 Oregon prep football scores
Here are Friday night's season-opening Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:
PREP FOOTBALL
Adrian/Jordan Valley 66, Dufur 8
Aloha 61, Century 14
Amity 34, St. Mary's 32
Ashland 56, Willamette 27
Astoria 41, Scappoose 14
Baker 38, Nyssa 0
Banks 21, Gladstone 6
Barlow 34, Bend 8
Beaverton 36, Summit 25
Blanchet Catholic 27, Stevenson, Wash. 14
Brookings-Harbor 54, Gold Beach 6
Burns 24, Sisters 6
Cascade 55, Cottage Grove 6
Cascade Christian 52, Phoenix 13
Central Catholic 35, West Linn 27
Cleveland 31, Franklin 14
Colton 44, Gaston 34
Coquille 40, Oakland 26
Corbett 21, Jefferson 6
Crater 40, Wilsonville 0
Crescent Valley 33, North Salem 7
Crook County 39, Ridgeview 15
Culver 39, Illinois Valley 0
Dallas 58, South Albany 13
Days Creek 32, North Douglas 22
Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 42, La Salle 7
Eagle Point 34, Klamath 8
Elgin 58, Imbler 20
Elkton 28, Mohawk 22
Elmira 30, Siuslaw 26
Estacada 40, Valley Catholic 39
Forest Grove 27, Putnam 14
Gervais 32, Portland Christian 26
Gilchrist 64, Jewell 24
Glencoe 14, Hillsboro 7
Glendale 64, Chiloquin 16
Glide 33, Bandon 18
Graham-Kapowsin, Wash. 21, Sheldon 14
Grant 17, Gresham 6
Heppner 27, Clatskanie 21
Hidden Valley 50, Sutherlin 26
Hood River 36, The Dalles 22
Hosanna Christian 60, Virginia City, Nev. 0
Ilwaco, Wash. 27, Vernonia 12
Jefferson PDX 28, Southridge 22
Jesuit 28, Mountainside 3
Joseph 64, Monument/Dayville 0
La Grande 36, Pendleton 14
La Pine 42, Douglas 22
Lake Oswego 42, West Salem 21
Lebanon 62, Corvallis 28
Liberty 49, Sprague 14
Lincoln 26, Canby 22
Lost River 26, Creswell 19
Lowell 54, Siletz Valley Early College 12
Madras 16, McLoughlin/Griswold 0
Mapleton 52, Riddle 12
Marist 55, Sweet Home 13
Mazama 40, Ontario 0
McMinnville 60, Milwaukie 14
Monroe 44, Sheridan 16
Newberg 42, South Salem 16
North Bend 51, Marshfield 6
North Marion 37, Stayton 27
North Medford 45, McNary 6
Oregon City 41, Grants Pass 39
Pasco, Wash. 27, Hermiston 20
Philomath 15, Junction City 13
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 44, Enterprise 8
Pine Eagle 50, Cambridge, Idaho 13
Powder Valley 48, Ione 18
Prairie City 47, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20
Prairie, Wash. 52, Parkrose 33
Rainier 22, Kennedy 0
Redmond 44, St. Helens 7
Reedsport 20, Neah-Kah-Nie 12
Reynolds 56, Roosevelt 12
Rogue River 24, Lakeview 8
Roseburg 33, Mountain View 30
Santiam 34, Willamina 0
Santiam Christian 39, Dayton 0
Scio 36, Molalla 7
Sherwood 52, Sandy 9
Silverton 50, Central 0
South Eugene 45, Wilson 13
South Medford 40, Centennial 13
South Umpqua 45, Yreka, Calif. 21
Springfield 27, North Eugene 7
St. Paul 40, Wallowa 6
Taft 14, Harrisburg 6
Thurston 54, Churchill 0
Tigard 45, Sunset 22
Tillamook 31, Newport 7
Toledo 31, Nestucca 6
Triangle Lake 27, McKenzie 18
Tualatin 53, Lakeridge 7
Umatilla 14, Regis 0
Vale 27, Parma, Idaho 26
Waldport 40, Myrtle Point 8
West Albany 40, McKay 6
Weston-McEwen 30, Central Linn 7
Westview 44, David Douglas 32
Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 34
Yoncalla 46, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Madison vs. Benson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/