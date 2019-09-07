Friday, Sept. 6 Oregon prep football scores

MGN graphic

Here are Friday night's season-opening Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian/Jordan Valley 66, Dufur 8

Aloha 61, Century 14

Amity 34, St. Mary's 32

Ashland 56, Willamette 27

Astoria 41, Scappoose 14

Baker 38, Nyssa 0

Banks 21, Gladstone 6

Barlow 34, Bend 8

Beaverton 36, Summit 25

Blanchet Catholic 27, Stevenson, Wash. 14

Brookings-Harbor 54, Gold Beach 6

Burns 24, Sisters 6

Cascade 55, Cottage Grove 6

Cascade Christian 52, Phoenix 13

Central Catholic 35, West Linn 27

Cleveland 31, Franklin 14

Colton 44, Gaston 34

Coquille 40, Oakland 26

Corbett 21, Jefferson 6

Crater 40, Wilsonville 0

Crescent Valley 33, North Salem 7

Crook County 39, Ridgeview 15

Culver 39, Illinois Valley 0

Dallas 58, South Albany 13

Days Creek 32, North Douglas 22

Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 42, La Salle 7

Eagle Point 34, Klamath 8

Elgin 58, Imbler 20

Elkton 28, Mohawk 22

Elmira 30, Siuslaw 26

Estacada 40, Valley Catholic 39

Forest Grove 27, Putnam 14

Gervais 32, Portland Christian 26

Gilchrist 64, Jewell 24

Glencoe 14, Hillsboro 7

Glendale 64, Chiloquin 16

Glide 33, Bandon 18

Graham-Kapowsin, Wash. 21, Sheldon 14

Grant 17, Gresham 6

Heppner 27, Clatskanie 21

Hidden Valley 50, Sutherlin 26

Hood River 36, The Dalles 22

Hosanna Christian 60, Virginia City, Nev. 0

Ilwaco, Wash. 27, Vernonia 12

Jefferson PDX 28, Southridge 22

Jesuit 28, Mountainside 3

Joseph 64, Monument/Dayville 0

La Grande 36, Pendleton 14

La Pine 42, Douglas 22

Lake Oswego 42, West Salem 21

Lebanon 62, Corvallis 28

Liberty 49, Sprague 14

Lincoln 26, Canby 22

Lost River 26, Creswell 19

Lowell 54, Siletz Valley Early College 12

Madras 16, McLoughlin/Griswold 0

Mapleton 52, Riddle 12

Marist 55, Sweet Home 13

Mazama 40, Ontario 0

McMinnville 60, Milwaukie 14

Monroe 44, Sheridan 16

Newberg 42, South Salem 16

North Bend 51, Marshfield 6

North Marion 37, Stayton 27

North Medford 45, McNary 6

Oregon City 41, Grants Pass 39

Pasco, Wash. 27, Hermiston 20

Philomath 15, Junction City 13

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 44, Enterprise 8

Pine Eagle 50, Cambridge, Idaho 13

Powder Valley 48, Ione 18

Prairie City 47, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20

Prairie, Wash. 52, Parkrose 33

Rainier 22, Kennedy 0

Redmond 44, St. Helens 7

Reedsport 20, Neah-Kah-Nie 12

Reynolds 56, Roosevelt 12

Rogue River 24, Lakeview 8

Roseburg 33, Mountain View 30

Santiam 34, Willamina 0

Santiam Christian 39, Dayton 0

Scio 36, Molalla 7

Sherwood 52, Sandy 9

Silverton 50, Central 0

South Eugene 45, Wilson 13

South Medford 40, Centennial 13

South Umpqua 45, Yreka, Calif. 21

Springfield 27, North Eugene 7

St. Paul 40, Wallowa 6

Taft 14, Harrisburg 6

Thurston 54, Churchill 0

Tigard 45, Sunset 22

Tillamook 31, Newport 7

Toledo 31, Nestucca 6

Triangle Lake 27, McKenzie 18

Tualatin 53, Lakeridge 7

Umatilla 14, Regis 0

Vale 27, Parma, Idaho 26

Waldport 40, Myrtle Point 8

West Albany 40, McKay 6

Weston-McEwen 30, Central Linn 7

Westview 44, David Douglas 32

Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 34

Yoncalla 46, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crow vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

Madison vs. Benson, ccd.

