Friday, Sept. 20 Oregon prep football scores
Here are Oregon's Friday night football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:
Amity 55, Salem Academy 0
Ashland 60, Ridgeview 6
Baker 53, Elmira 6
Banks 19, Marist 14
Barlow 62, Gresham 6
Brookings-Harbor 42, Rogue River 18
Burns 20, La Pine 0
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 48, Oakridge 30
Cascade 32, North Marion 29
Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 0
Centennial 57, Madison 12
Central Catholic 67, Sprague 6
Central Linn 6, Chemawa 0
Clackamas 39, Beaverton 19
Clatskanie 37, Winlock, Wash. 21
Coquille 50, Jefferson 24
Corbett 3, South Umpqua 0, 2OT
Corvallis 28, Crescent Valley 6
Creswell 38, Illinois Valley 14
Crook County 7, Sisters 0
Crow 8, McKenzie 6
Culver 41, Gervais 8
Dallas 37, North Salem 6
David Douglas 29, Aloha 21
Days Creek 36, Mohawk 8
Dufur 34, Union 30
Elgin 54, Wallowa 26
Enterprise 50, Imbler 12
Estacada 40, Astoria 13
Forest Grove 41, Wilson 34
Gladstone 34, Seaside 0
Glencoe 21, Roosevelt 8
Glide 18, Reedsport 14
Grants Pass 49, Mountain View 43
Henley 20, Yreka, Calif. 13
Hidden Valley 24, North Valley 7
Hood River 30, Parkrose 27
Hosanna Christian 44, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0
Jefferson PDX 50, Century 14
Jesuit 50, Westview 6
Joseph 64, Echo 0
Kennedy 28, Santiam 6
Kennewick, Wash. 28, Hermiston 17
La Grande 56, Ontario 6
Lake Oswego 35, Oregon City 15
Liberty (Spangle), Wash. 65, Irrigon 7
Liberty 53, South Medford 41
Lincoln 40, Franklin 14
Marshfield 33, Klamath 20
Mazama 21, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 14
McLoughlin/Griswold 14, Philomath 12
Mountainside 35, Sandy 0
Myrtle Point 50, Prospect 36
Nestucca 43, Vernonia 6
Newberg 41, Summit 0
North Bend 21, South Eugene 0
North Douglas 60, Bonanza 14
North Medford 47, Bend 19
Nyssa 42, Lakeview 8
Oakland 28, Bandon 0
Pendleton 62, Putnam 21
Perrydale 52, Glendale 6
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 58, Ione 14
Pleasant Hill 48, Dayton 14
Powder Valley 46, Pine Eagle 14
Rainier 44, Madras 0
Redmond 38, North Eugene 21
Reynolds 21, Roseburg 14
Riddle 56, Chiloquin 6
Santiam Christian 39, Scio 0
Scappoose 47, Hillsboro 30
Sheridan 43, Colton 26
Sherman/Condon Co-op 20, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 6
Sherwood 50, Lakeridge 13
Silverton 29, Lebanon 25
Siuslaw 42, Newport 20
South Albany 9, McKay 6
South Salem 24, McMinnville 14
South Wasco County 48, Gilchrist 12
Springfield 27, Eagle Point 20
St. Helens 49, Milwaukie 21
St. Paul 68, Lowell 18
Stayton 49, Cottage Grove 20
Sunset 57, Southridge 7
Sutherlin 50, Douglas 0
Sweet Home 22, Phoenix 7
Taft 24, Knappa 6
Thurston 31, Crater 20
Tigard 51, Canby 27
Tillamook 49, Junction City 6
Toledo 52, Monroe 49
Triangle Lake 45, Eddyville 12
Tualatin 52, McNary 27
Waldport 56, North Lake 20
Warrenton 63, Portland Christian 13
Weiser, Idaho 42, Vale 13
West Albany 35, Central 2
West Linn 55, Sheldon 14
West Salem 23, Grant 13
Willamette 39, Churchill 7
Wilsonville 66, Cleveland 7
Woodburn 27, Molalla 20
Yamhill-Carlton 48, Willamina 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
La Salle vs. Benson, ccd.
Riverside vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
