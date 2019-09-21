Sports

Friday, Sept. 20 Oregon prep football scores

Here are Oregon's Friday night football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

Amity 55, Salem Academy 0

Ashland 60, Ridgeview 6

Baker 53, Elmira 6

Banks 19, Marist 14

Barlow 62, Gresham 6

Brookings-Harbor 42, Rogue River 18

Burns 20, La Pine 0

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 48, Oakridge 30

Cascade 32, North Marion 29

Cascade Christian 49, Harrisburg 0

Centennial 57, Madison 12

Central Catholic 67, Sprague 6

Central Linn 6, Chemawa 0

Clackamas 39, Beaverton 19

Clatskanie 37, Winlock, Wash. 21

Coquille 50, Jefferson 24

Corbett 3, South Umpqua 0, 2OT

Corvallis 28, Crescent Valley 6

Creswell 38, Illinois Valley 14

Crook County 7, Sisters 0

Crow 8, McKenzie 6

Culver 41, Gervais 8

Dallas 37, North Salem 6

David Douglas 29, Aloha 21

Days Creek 36, Mohawk 8

Dufur 34, Union 30

Elgin 54, Wallowa 26

Enterprise 50, Imbler 12

Estacada 40, Astoria 13

Forest Grove 41, Wilson 34

Gladstone 34, Seaside 0

Glencoe 21, Roosevelt 8

Glide 18, Reedsport 14

Grants Pass 49, Mountain View 43

Henley 20, Yreka, Calif. 13

Hidden Valley 24, North Valley 7

Hood River 30, Parkrose 27

Hosanna Christian 44, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0

Jefferson PDX 50, Century 14

Jesuit 50, Westview 6

Joseph 64, Echo 0

Kennedy 28, Santiam 6

Kennewick, Wash. 28, Hermiston 17

La Grande 56, Ontario 6

Lake Oswego 35, Oregon City 15

Liberty (Spangle), Wash. 65, Irrigon 7

Liberty 53, South Medford 41

Lincoln 40, Franklin 14

Marshfield 33, Klamath 20

Mazama 21, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 14

McLoughlin/Griswold 14, Philomath 12

Mountainside 35, Sandy 0

Myrtle Point 50, Prospect 36

Nestucca 43, Vernonia 6

Newberg 41, Summit 0

North Bend 21, South Eugene 0

North Douglas 60, Bonanza 14

North Medford 47, Bend 19

Nyssa 42, Lakeview 8

Oakland 28, Bandon 0

Pendleton 62, Putnam 21

Perrydale 52, Glendale 6

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 58, Ione 14

Pleasant Hill 48, Dayton 14

Powder Valley 46, Pine Eagle 14

Rainier 44, Madras 0

Redmond 38, North Eugene 21

Reynolds 21, Roseburg 14

Riddle 56, Chiloquin 6

Santiam Christian 39, Scio 0

Scappoose 47, Hillsboro 30

Sheridan 43, Colton 26

Sherman/Condon Co-op 20, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 6

Sherwood 50, Lakeridge 13

Silverton 29, Lebanon 25

Siuslaw 42, Newport 20

South Albany 9, McKay 6

South Salem 24, McMinnville 14

South Wasco County 48, Gilchrist 12

Springfield 27, Eagle Point 20

St. Helens 49, Milwaukie 21

St. Paul 68, Lowell 18

Stayton 49, Cottage Grove 20

Sunset 57, Southridge 7

Sutherlin 50, Douglas 0

Sweet Home 22, Phoenix 7

Taft 24, Knappa 6

Thurston 31, Crater 20

Tigard 51, Canby 27

Tillamook 49, Junction City 6

Toledo 52, Monroe 49

Triangle Lake 45, Eddyville 12

Tualatin 52, McNary 27

Waldport 56, North Lake 20

Warrenton 63, Portland Christian 13

Weiser, Idaho 42, Vale 13

West Albany 35, Central 2

West Linn 55, Sheldon 14

West Salem 23, Grant 13

Willamette 39, Churchill 7

Wilsonville 66, Cleveland 7

Woodburn 27, Molalla 20

Yamhill-Carlton 48, Willamina 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

La Salle vs. Benson, ccd.

Riverside vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

