Friday, Sept. 13 Oregon prep football scores

MGN graphic

Here are the Oregon prep football results for Friday, Sept. 13, as compiled by The Associated Press:

PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian/Jordan Valley 42, Crane 36

Aloha 56, Gresham 6

Ashland 49, Springfield 0

Banks 35, Sweet Home 20

Beaverton 47, Liberty 20

Brookings-Harbor 28, Bandon 14

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 68, North Lake 0

Cascade Christian 49, Klamath 27

Central 17, McKay 0

Clatskanie 59, Highline, Wash. 36

Colton 20, Vernonia 12

Coquille 48, Glide 0

Corbett 35, Stevenson, Wash. 0

Crater 56, Willamette 7

Crook County 49, Cottage Grove 0

David Douglas 66, Madison 7

Days Creek 52, Prospect 0

Dayton 35, South Umpqua 21

Eagle Point 29, Redmond 27

Eastside Catholic, Wash. 44, Central Catholic 21

Elgin 87, Cove 0

Elkton 20, Myrtle Point 8

Estacada 40, Molalla 13

Gervais 46, Gaston 20

Gilchrist 27, Crow 24

Gladstone 36, Marshfield 25

Grant 29, Newberg 28, OT

Grants Pass 12, Summit 7

Harrisburg 27, Blanchet Catholic 0

Heppner 30, Santiam 0

Hidden Valley 63, Pleasant Hill 12

Hillsboro 54, St. Helens 14

Homedale, Idaho 28, Baker 7

Hosanna Christian 46, North Douglas 6

Illinois Valley 38, Gold Beach 18

Kennedy 47, Regis 26

La Grande 48, The Dalles 14

La Pine 22, Madras 3

Lake Oswego 44, Jesuit 41

Lakeridge 41, Clackamas 28

Lebanon 28, Dallas 20

Lowell 66, Nestucca 38

Mapleton 48, Chiloquin 14

Marist 35, Seaside 3

Mazama 15, Cascade 13

McKenzie 58, Jewell 32

Mohawk 36, Glendale 26

Mountain View 48, Sandy 13

Mountainside 49, Century 0

North Bend 51, North Eugene 0

North Medford 62, Jefferson PDX 30

North Salem 27, Corvallis 19

North Valley 14, Elmira 0

Nyssa 27, New Plymouth, Idaho 0

Oakland 66, Reedsport 16

Oakley, Idaho 46, Enterprise 6

Oakridge 50, Bonanza 36

Pendleton 49, Hood River 38

Phoenix 27, Newport 0

Portland Christian 54, Riverside 8

Powder Valley 38, Wallowa 26

Putnam 43, Milwaukie 14

Rainier 34, Scio 12

Reynolds 64, Franklin 0

Richland, Wash. 28, Hermiston 14

Roosevelt 37, Centennial 20

Roseburg 42, McMinnville 0

Santiam Christian 46, Douglas 0

Scappoose 41, Forest Grove 14

Sheridan 32, Willamina 0

Sherman/Condon Co-op 47, Prairie City 16

Sherwood 42, Sprague 14

Silverton 46, South Albany 7

Siuslaw 28, Philomath 19

South Eugene 34, Ridgeview 12

South Medford 16, Canby 13

South Wasco County 68, Monument/Dayville 19

Southridge 61, Lincoln 42

St. Bernard's Catholic, Calif. 43, La Salle 41

St. Mary's 55, Lost River 0

St. Paul 68, Dufur 18

Stanfield 20, Central Linn 7

Stayton 27, Astoria 19

Sunset 30, South Salem 7

Sutherlin 33, Taft 18

Thurston 34, Sheldon 19

Tigard 35, Barlow 3

Tillamook 46, McLoughlin/Griswold 0

Toledo 22, Knappa 12

Tualatin 32, Oregon City 13

Umatilla 19, Salem Academy 0

Union 56, Imbler 14

Vale 41, Ontario 30

Valley Catholic 22, Sisters 19

Warrenton 47, Creswell 22

West Albany 41, Crescent Valley 0

West Linn 49, McNary 14

West Salem 44, Bend 19

Westview 37, Glencoe 21

Wilsonville 41, Churchill 7

Woodburn 52, Junction City 13

Yamhill-Carlton 40, Jefferson 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/