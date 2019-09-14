Friday, Sept. 13 Oregon prep football scores
Here are the Oregon prep football results for Friday, Sept. 13, as compiled by The Associated Press:
PREP FOOTBALL
Adrian/Jordan Valley 42, Crane 36
Aloha 56, Gresham 6
Ashland 49, Springfield 0
Banks 35, Sweet Home 20
Beaverton 47, Liberty 20
Brookings-Harbor 28, Bandon 14
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 68, North Lake 0
Cascade Christian 49, Klamath 27
Central 17, McKay 0
Clatskanie 59, Highline, Wash. 36
Colton 20, Vernonia 12
Coquille 48, Glide 0
Corbett 35, Stevenson, Wash. 0
Crater 56, Willamette 7
Crook County 49, Cottage Grove 0
David Douglas 66, Madison 7
Days Creek 52, Prospect 0
Dayton 35, South Umpqua 21
Eagle Point 29, Redmond 27
Eastside Catholic, Wash. 44, Central Catholic 21
Elgin 87, Cove 0
Elkton 20, Myrtle Point 8
Estacada 40, Molalla 13
Gervais 46, Gaston 20
Gilchrist 27, Crow 24
Gladstone 36, Marshfield 25
Grant 29, Newberg 28, OT
Grants Pass 12, Summit 7
Harrisburg 27, Blanchet Catholic 0
Heppner 30, Santiam 0
Hidden Valley 63, Pleasant Hill 12
Hillsboro 54, St. Helens 14
Homedale, Idaho 28, Baker 7
Hosanna Christian 46, North Douglas 6
Illinois Valley 38, Gold Beach 18
Kennedy 47, Regis 26
La Grande 48, The Dalles 14
La Pine 22, Madras 3
Lake Oswego 44, Jesuit 41
Lakeridge 41, Clackamas 28
Lebanon 28, Dallas 20
Lowell 66, Nestucca 38
Mapleton 48, Chiloquin 14
Marist 35, Seaside 3
Mazama 15, Cascade 13
McKenzie 58, Jewell 32
Mohawk 36, Glendale 26
Mountain View 48, Sandy 13
Mountainside 49, Century 0
North Bend 51, North Eugene 0
North Medford 62, Jefferson PDX 30
North Salem 27, Corvallis 19
North Valley 14, Elmira 0
Nyssa 27, New Plymouth, Idaho 0
Oakland 66, Reedsport 16
Oakley, Idaho 46, Enterprise 6
Oakridge 50, Bonanza 36
Pendleton 49, Hood River 38
Phoenix 27, Newport 0
Portland Christian 54, Riverside 8
Powder Valley 38, Wallowa 26
Putnam 43, Milwaukie 14
Rainier 34, Scio 12
Reynolds 64, Franklin 0
Richland, Wash. 28, Hermiston 14
Roosevelt 37, Centennial 20
Roseburg 42, McMinnville 0
Santiam Christian 46, Douglas 0
Scappoose 41, Forest Grove 14
Sheridan 32, Willamina 0
Sherman/Condon Co-op 47, Prairie City 16
Sherwood 42, Sprague 14
Silverton 46, South Albany 7
Siuslaw 28, Philomath 19
South Eugene 34, Ridgeview 12
South Medford 16, Canby 13
South Wasco County 68, Monument/Dayville 19
Southridge 61, Lincoln 42
St. Bernard's Catholic, Calif. 43, La Salle 41
St. Mary's 55, Lost River 0
St. Paul 68, Dufur 18
Stanfield 20, Central Linn 7
Stayton 27, Astoria 19
Sunset 30, South Salem 7
Sutherlin 33, Taft 18
Thurston 34, Sheldon 19
Tigard 35, Barlow 3
Tillamook 46, McLoughlin/Griswold 0
Toledo 22, Knappa 12
Tualatin 32, Oregon City 13
Umatilla 19, Salem Academy 0
Union 56, Imbler 14
Vale 41, Ontario 30
Valley Catholic 22, Sisters 19
Warrenton 47, Creswell 22
West Albany 41, Crescent Valley 0
West Linn 49, McNary 14
West Salem 44, Bend 19
Westview 37, Glencoe 21
Wilsonville 41, Churchill 7
Woodburn 52, Junction City 13
Yamhill-Carlton 40, Jefferson 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/