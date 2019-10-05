Friday, Oct. 4 Oregon high school fooball scores
Here are the Friday, Oct. 4 Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:
Adrian/Jordan Valley 84, Elgin 42
Aloha 61, Westview 13
Amity 36, Taft 0
Ashland 66, Churchill 27
Banks 49, Astoria 7
Barlow 28, Grant 13
Beaverton 28, West Salem 21
Bend 24, South Salem 10
Brookings-Harbor 35, South Umpqua 14
Burns 60, Irrigon 0
Cascade 57, Sweet Home 13
Century 48, Roosevelt 28
Clatskanie 13, Rainier 8
Colton 30, Gervais 14
Coquille 48, Bandon 19
Corbett 31, Blanchet Catholic 6
Crane 60, Powder Valley 36
Crater 61, North Eugene 0
Dallas 32, Crescent Valley 7
David Douglas 61, Franklin 0
Days Creek 40, Riddle 6
Dayton 49, Willamina 28
Dufur 60, Ione 6
Eddyville 38, Crow 0
Elmira 35, Junction City 7
Estacada 30, Woodburn 20
Gilchrist def. Alsea, forfeit
Gladstone 34, The Dalles 14
Glencoe 35, Madison 0
Glendale 42, Myrtle Point 16
Glide 34, Illinois Valley 27
Grants Pass 42, Roseburg 21
Henley 41, McLoughlin/Griswold 12
Heppner 54, Riverside 8
Hidden Valley 42, Cascade Christian 14
Hillsboro 62, Wilson 13
Homedale, Idaho 65, Vale 12
Hosanna Christian def. North Lake, forfeit
Jefferson PDX 62, Gresham 15
Jesuit 42, Central Catholic 26
Kennedy 42, Grant Union 14
Knappa 42, Vernonia 17
La Grande 34, Baker 21
La Salle 54, Hood River 46
Lake Oswego 42, Clackamas 21
Lakeridge 37, Oregon City 10
Lakeview 21, Rogue River 6
Liberty 37, Lincoln 34
Lowell 66, Yoncalla 15
Mapleton 44, Oakridge 34
Marist 62, Cottage Grove 6
Mazama 42, North Valley 0
McKay 19, North Salem 14
McMinnville 33, Centennial 13
Mohawk 55, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14
Molalla 13, Tillamook 7
Monroe 51, Creswell 7
Monument/Dayville 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20
Mountain View 37, Summit 0
Mountainside 42, Southridge 21
Neah-Kah-Nie 44, Portland Christian 0
Nestucca 41, Gaston 6
Newberg 40, Reynolds 0
Newport 14, Sisters 6
North Douglas 42, Elkton 20
North Marion 17, Crook County 14, OT
Nyssa 22, Umatilla 7
Oakland 42, Jefferson 14
Parkrose 56, Putnam 35
Pendleton 47, Milwaukie 0
Perrydale 44, Waldport 22
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 74, Imbler 26
Pine Eagle 46, Cove 6
Redmond 42, Ridgeview 12
Regis 34, Central Linn 0
Santiam 23, Culver 14
Santiam Christian 63, Pleasant Hill 20
Scio 16, Salem Academy 8
Seaside 24, Valley Catholic 6
Sheldon 28, North Medford 27
Silverton 34, Corvallis 21
Siuslaw 64, Harrisburg 8
South Albany 24, Central 7
South Eugene 56, Eagle Point 20
South Medford 31, McNary 9
South Wasco County 55, Echo 0
St. Mary's 60, Douglas 20
St. Paul 78, Siletz Valley Early College 24
Stanfield 28, Weston-McEwen 14
Sunset 42, Sandy 28
Sutherlin 29, La Pine 28
Thurston 43, North Bend 17
Tigard 56, Sprague 0
Toledo 48, Reedsport 6
Triad School 51, Prospect 16
Triangle Lake 53, Jewell 7
Tualatin 62, Canby 33
Union 42, Wallowa 40
West Albany 48, Lebanon 13
West Linn 55, Sherwood 27
Wilsonville 47, Forest Grove 6
Yamhill-Carlton 27, Madras 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Sheridan vs. Chemawa, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/