Friday, Oct. 4 Oregon high school basketball scores

MGN graphic

Here are the Friday, Oct. 4 Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

Adrian/Jordan Valley 84, Elgin 42

Aloha 61, Westview 13

Amity 36, Taft 0

Ashland 66, Churchill 27

Banks 49, Astoria 7

Barlow 28, Grant 13

Beaverton 28, West Salem 21

Bend 24, South Salem 10

Brookings-Harbor 35, South Umpqua 14

Burns 60, Irrigon 0

Cascade 57, Sweet Home 13

Century 48, Roosevelt 28

Clatskanie 13, Rainier 8

Colton 30, Gervais 14

Coquille 48, Bandon 19

Corbett 31, Blanchet Catholic 6

Crane 60, Powder Valley 36

Crater 61, North Eugene 0

Dallas 32, Crescent Valley 7

David Douglas 61, Franklin 0

Days Creek 40, Riddle 6

Dayton 49, Willamina 28

Dufur 60, Ione 6

Eddyville 38, Crow 0

Elmira 35, Junction City 7

Estacada 30, Woodburn 20

Gilchrist def. Alsea, forfeit

Gladstone 34, The Dalles 14

Glencoe 35, Madison 0

Glendale 42, Myrtle Point 16

Glide 34, Illinois Valley 27

Grants Pass 42, Roseburg 21

Henley 41, McLoughlin/Griswold 12

Heppner 54, Riverside 8

Hidden Valley 42, Cascade Christian 14

Hillsboro 62, Wilson 13

Homedale, Idaho 65, Vale 12

Hosanna Christian def. North Lake, forfeit

Jefferson PDX 62, Gresham 15

Jesuit 42, Central Catholic 26

Kennedy 42, Grant Union 14

Knappa 42, Vernonia 17

La Grande 34, Baker 21

La Salle 54, Hood River 46

Lake Oswego 42, Clackamas 21

Lakeridge 37, Oregon City 10

Lakeview 21, Rogue River 6

Liberty 37, Lincoln 34

Lowell 66, Yoncalla 15

Mapleton 44, Oakridge 34

Marist 62, Cottage Grove 6

Mazama 42, North Valley 0

McKay 19, North Salem 14

McMinnville 33, Centennial 13

Mohawk 55, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 14

Molalla 13, Tillamook 7

Monroe 51, Creswell 7

Monument/Dayville 45, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20

Mountain View 37, Summit 0

Mountainside 42, Southridge 21

Neah-Kah-Nie 44, Portland Christian 0

Nestucca 41, Gaston 6

Newberg 40, Reynolds 0

Newport 14, Sisters 6

North Douglas 42, Elkton 20

North Marion 17, Crook County 14, OT

Nyssa 22, Umatilla 7

Oakland 42, Jefferson 14

Parkrose 56, Putnam 35

Pendleton 47, Milwaukie 0

Perrydale 44, Waldport 22

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 74, Imbler 26

Pine Eagle 46, Cove 6

Redmond 42, Ridgeview 12

Regis 34, Central Linn 0

Santiam 23, Culver 14

Santiam Christian 63, Pleasant Hill 20

Scio 16, Salem Academy 8

Seaside 24, Valley Catholic 6

Sheldon 28, North Medford 27

Silverton 34, Corvallis 21

Siuslaw 64, Harrisburg 8

South Albany 24, Central 7

South Eugene 56, Eagle Point 20

South Medford 31, McNary 9

South Wasco County 55, Echo 0

St. Mary's 60, Douglas 20

St. Paul 78, Siletz Valley Early College 24

Stanfield 28, Weston-McEwen 14

Sunset 42, Sandy 28

Sutherlin 29, La Pine 28

Thurston 43, North Bend 17

Tigard 56, Sprague 0

Toledo 48, Reedsport 6

Triad School 51, Prospect 16

Triangle Lake 53, Jewell 7

Tualatin 62, Canby 33

Union 42, Wallowa 40

West Albany 48, Lebanon 13

West Linn 55, Sherwood 27

Wilsonville 47, Forest Grove 6

Yamhill-Carlton 27, Madras 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Sheridan vs. Chemawa, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/