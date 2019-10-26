Friday, Oct. 25 Oregon high school football scores

MGN graphic

Here are Friday night's Oregon high school football stores, compiled by The Associated Press:

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian/Jordan Valley def. Pine Eagle, forfeit

Aloha 35, North Medford 33

Ashland 35, North Eugene 7

Bandon 56, Reedsport 6

Banks 45, Molalla 6

Beaverton 49, Southridge 14

Bend 34, Lakeridge 33

Burns 47, Ontario 19

Canby 35, Oregon City 28

Cascade 64, Philomath 13

Cascade Christian 49, Brookings-Harbor 0

Central Catholic 53, Barlow 14

Churchill 26, South Eugene 14

Clackamas 56, David Douglas 28

Clatskanie 42, Amity 6

Colton 24, Gervais 0

Coquille 45, Gold Beach 8

Corvallis 28, Central 21

Crane 54, Elgin 28

Crater 56, Eagle Point 0

Creswell 20, Regis 6

Days Creek 46, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20

Dayton 21, Taft 20

Dufur 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 30

Elmira 46, Klamath 13

Estacada 38, Crook County 13

Forest Grove 28, St. Helens 14

Gladstone 51, Woodburn 13

Glencoe 17, Century 14

Grant 51, Franklin 7

Heppner 41, Grant Union 18

Hidden Valley 62, Douglas 6

Hillsboro 44, Putnam 6

Hood River 52, Milwaukie 12

Jefferson 28, Central Linn 8

Jesuit 49, Sunset 26

Junction City 36, Cottage Grove 22

Kennedy 40, Culver 6

Knappa 66, Nestucca 26

Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 22

Lost River 36, Rogue River 16

Lowell 52, Oakridge 26

Madras 22, Corbett 0

Marist 27, Marshfield 21

Mazama 14, Henley 10

McNary 28, West Salem 23

Monroe 48, Oakland 0

Mountainside 38, Westview 8

Neah-Kah-Nie 48, Vernonia 7

Newberg 21, McMinnville 0

North Bend 72, Ridgeview 0

North Douglas 36, Mapleton 20

North Marion 21, The Dalles 20

North Salem 22, South Albany 6

North Valley 43, Phoenix 36

Nyssa 70, Irrigon 7

Parkrose 41, La Salle 16

Perrydale 78, Mohawk 46

Rainier 51, Willamina 8

Redmond 52, Willamette 27

Reynolds 43, Gresham 6

Riddle 50, Myrtle Point 26

Roosevelt 27, Jefferson PDX 26

Sandy 28, Centennial 0

Santiam Christian 43, Harrisburg 22

Scappoose 49, Cleveland 6

Seaside 18, Tillamook 0

Sheldon 44, Roseburg 14

Sheridan 22, Santiam 7

Sherwood 56, Liberty 7

Silverton 54, McKay 6

Siuslaw 32, La Pine 0

South Medford 19, Grants Pass 14

Sprague 35, Mountain View 28

St. Mary's 58, South Umpqua 20

St. Paul 66, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0

Stanfield 44, Riverside 14

Stayton 41, Sisters 18

Summit 42, South Salem 31

Sutherlin 54, Pleasant Hill 21

Sweet Home 27, Newport 26

Thurston 49, Springfield 0

Tigard 42, West Linn 21

Toledo 38, Glide 14

Triad School 54, North Lake 18

Tualatin 35, Lake Oswego 8

Union 40, Ione 8

Vale 49, Umatilla 7

Valley Catholic 32, Astoria 29

Wallowa 80, Cove 0

Warrenton 56, Gaston 6

West Albany 56, Dallas 7

Weston-McEwen 37, Portland Christian 7

Wilsonville 62, Wilson 26

Yamhill-Carlton 48, Salem Academy 20

Yoncalla 51, Elkton 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pendleton vs. Benson, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/