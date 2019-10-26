Friday, Oct. 25 Oregon high school football scores
Here are Friday night's Oregon high school football stores, compiled by The Associated Press:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian/Jordan Valley def. Pine Eagle, forfeit
Aloha 35, North Medford 33
Ashland 35, North Eugene 7
Bandon 56, Reedsport 6
Banks 45, Molalla 6
Beaverton 49, Southridge 14
Bend 34, Lakeridge 33
Burns 47, Ontario 19
Canby 35, Oregon City 28
Cascade 64, Philomath 13
Cascade Christian 49, Brookings-Harbor 0
Central Catholic 53, Barlow 14
Churchill 26, South Eugene 14
Clackamas 56, David Douglas 28
Clatskanie 42, Amity 6
Colton 24, Gervais 0
Coquille 45, Gold Beach 8
Corvallis 28, Central 21
Crane 54, Elgin 28
Crater 56, Eagle Point 0
Creswell 20, Regis 6
Days Creek 46, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20
Dayton 21, Taft 20
Dufur 72, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 30
Elmira 46, Klamath 13
Estacada 38, Crook County 13
Forest Grove 28, St. Helens 14
Gladstone 51, Woodburn 13
Glencoe 17, Century 14
Grant 51, Franklin 7
Heppner 41, Grant Union 18
Hidden Valley 62, Douglas 6
Hillsboro 44, Putnam 6
Hood River 52, Milwaukie 12
Jefferson 28, Central Linn 8
Jesuit 49, Sunset 26
Junction City 36, Cottage Grove 22
Kennedy 40, Culver 6
Knappa 66, Nestucca 26
Lebanon 35, Crescent Valley 22
Lost River 36, Rogue River 16
Lowell 52, Oakridge 26
Madras 22, Corbett 0
Marist 27, Marshfield 21
Mazama 14, Henley 10
McNary 28, West Salem 23
Monroe 48, Oakland 0
Mountainside 38, Westview 8
Neah-Kah-Nie 48, Vernonia 7
Newberg 21, McMinnville 0
North Bend 72, Ridgeview 0
North Douglas 36, Mapleton 20
North Marion 21, The Dalles 20
North Salem 22, South Albany 6
North Valley 43, Phoenix 36
Nyssa 70, Irrigon 7
Parkrose 41, La Salle 16
Perrydale 78, Mohawk 46
Rainier 51, Willamina 8
Redmond 52, Willamette 27
Reynolds 43, Gresham 6
Riddle 50, Myrtle Point 26
Roosevelt 27, Jefferson PDX 26
Sandy 28, Centennial 0
Santiam Christian 43, Harrisburg 22
Scappoose 49, Cleveland 6
Seaside 18, Tillamook 0
Sheldon 44, Roseburg 14
Sheridan 22, Santiam 7
Sherwood 56, Liberty 7
Silverton 54, McKay 6
Siuslaw 32, La Pine 0
South Medford 19, Grants Pass 14
Sprague 35, Mountain View 28
St. Mary's 58, South Umpqua 20
St. Paul 66, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0
Stanfield 44, Riverside 14
Stayton 41, Sisters 18
Summit 42, South Salem 31
Sutherlin 54, Pleasant Hill 21
Sweet Home 27, Newport 26
Thurston 49, Springfield 0
Tigard 42, West Linn 21
Toledo 38, Glide 14
Triad School 54, North Lake 18
Tualatin 35, Lake Oswego 8
Union 40, Ione 8
Vale 49, Umatilla 7
Valley Catholic 32, Astoria 29
Wallowa 80, Cove 0
Warrenton 56, Gaston 6
West Albany 56, Dallas 7
Weston-McEwen 37, Portland Christian 7
Wilsonville 62, Wilson 26
Yamhill-Carlton 48, Salem Academy 20
Yoncalla 51, Elkton 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pendleton vs. Benson, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/