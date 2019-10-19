MGN graphic

Here are the Friday, Oct. 18 Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

Aloha 22, Mountainside 16

Amity 24, Rainier 20

Baker 47, Ontario 0

Bandon 20, Toledo 17

Banks 34, Seaside 6

Barlow 42, Centennial 21

Beaverton 48, Sunset 34

Blanchet Catholic 21, Salem Academy 8

Burns 35, Nyssa 6

Camas Valley 56, Myrtle Point 0

Cascade 63, Newport 0

Cascade Christian 50, Douglas 2

Central 7, North Salem 6

Central Catholic 63, Sandy 17

Churchill 44, Eagle Point 13

Clackamas 55, Reynolds 35

Clatskanie 61, Dayton 6

Coquille 54, Lakeview 18

Crane 56, Wallowa 40

Crater 48, Ashland 13

Crook County 31, Woodburn 6

Crow def. Jewell, forfeit

Dallas 35, McKay 7

Days Creek 60, Glendale 6

Eisenhower, Wash. 20, Hermiston 14

Elgin 50, Pine Eagle 20

Glide 14, Lost River 8

Grant 79, Madison 6

Grant Union 54, Riverside 16

Grants Pass 21, Westview 15

Gresham 28, David Douglas 7

Harrisburg 37, La Pine 31

Henley 26, North Valley 6

Heppner 52, Weston-McEwen 0

Hidden Valley 41, South Umpqua 7

Hillsboro 42, Cleveland 14

Hood River 36, Forest Grove 22

Hosanna Christian 54, Chiloquin 6

Ione 41, Imbler 24

Jefferson PDX 50, Lincoln 18

Jesuit 63, Southridge 12

Joseph 93, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 7

Kennedy 27, Colton 6

La Grande 70, Cottage Grove 6

La Salle 49, Milwaukie 14

Lake Oswego 41, Canby 7

Lebanon 63, South Albany 12

Liberty 42, Century 21

Lowell 68, Mapleton 28

Madras 20, Scio 18

Marist 49, Junction City 14

Marshfield 16, Elmira 0

Mazama 28, Klamath 0

McKenzie 24, Eddyville 15

McMinnville 30, Glencoe 7

McNary 28, Bend 20

Molalla 21, Astoria 12

Monroe 49, Central Linn 8

Nestucca 55, Portland Christian 13

North Douglas 44, Yoncalla 38

North Lake def. Prospect, forfeit

North Marion 26, Gladstone 20

North Medford 54, Roseburg 7

Oakland 35, Creswell 7

Oakridge 60, Elkton 20

Oregon City 39, South Salem 16

Parkrose 30, Pendleton 19

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 50, Dufur 30

Powder Valley 54, Cove 0

Prairie City 39, Monument/Dayville 28

Redmond 36, North Bend 24

Reedsport 56, Gold Beach 14

Ridgeview 35, Springfield 13

Rogue River 28, Illinois Valley 26

Roosevelt 47, Franklin 7

Santiam Christian 43, Sutherlin 7

Scappoose 48, Wilson 13

Sheridan 48, Gervais 0

Sherman/Condon Co-op 43, South Wasco County 19

Sherwood 35, Newberg 14

Siletz Valley Early College 52, Mohawk 6

Silverton 33, Crescent Valley 0

Sisters 16, Philomath 0

Siuslaw 44, Pleasant Hill 15

South Eugene 55, North Eugene 19

Sprague 18, Summit 13

St. Mary's 14, Brookings-Harbor 3

St. Paul 80, Waldport 6

Stanfield 46, Vernonia 0

Stayton 14, Sweet Home 8

Taft 50, Willamina 0

The Dalles 38, Estacada 14

Thurston 63, Willamette 7

Tigard 41, Lakeridge 14

Tillamook 28, Valley Catholic 22

Triangle Lake 28, Gilchrist 7

Vale 71, Irrigon 19

Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6

West Albany 49, Corvallis 7

West Linn 34, Tualatin 20

West Salem 29, Mountain View 14

Wilsonville 52, St. Helens 0

Yamhill-Carlton 34, Corbett 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chemawa vs. Culver, ccd.

Putnam vs. Benson, ccd.

