Friday, Oct. 18 Oregon high school football scores
Here are the Friday, Oct. 18 Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:
Aloha 22, Mountainside 16
Amity 24, Rainier 20
Baker 47, Ontario 0
Bandon 20, Toledo 17
Banks 34, Seaside 6
Barlow 42, Centennial 21
Beaverton 48, Sunset 34
Blanchet Catholic 21, Salem Academy 8
Burns 35, Nyssa 6
Camas Valley 56, Myrtle Point 0
Cascade 63, Newport 0
Cascade Christian 50, Douglas 2
Central 7, North Salem 6
Central Catholic 63, Sandy 17
Churchill 44, Eagle Point 13
Clackamas 55, Reynolds 35
Clatskanie 61, Dayton 6
Coquille 54, Lakeview 18
Crane 56, Wallowa 40
Crater 48, Ashland 13
Crook County 31, Woodburn 6
Crow def. Jewell, forfeit
Dallas 35, McKay 7
Days Creek 60, Glendale 6
Eisenhower, Wash. 20, Hermiston 14
Elgin 50, Pine Eagle 20
Glide 14, Lost River 8
Grant 79, Madison 6
Grant Union 54, Riverside 16
Grants Pass 21, Westview 15
Gresham 28, David Douglas 7
Harrisburg 37, La Pine 31
Henley 26, North Valley 6
Heppner 52, Weston-McEwen 0
Hidden Valley 41, South Umpqua 7
Hillsboro 42, Cleveland 14
Hood River 36, Forest Grove 22
Hosanna Christian 54, Chiloquin 6
Ione 41, Imbler 24
Jefferson PDX 50, Lincoln 18
Jesuit 63, Southridge 12
Joseph 93, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 7
Kennedy 27, Colton 6
La Grande 70, Cottage Grove 6
La Salle 49, Milwaukie 14
Lake Oswego 41, Canby 7
Lebanon 63, South Albany 12
Liberty 42, Century 21
Lowell 68, Mapleton 28
Madras 20, Scio 18
Marist 49, Junction City 14
Marshfield 16, Elmira 0
Mazama 28, Klamath 0
McKenzie 24, Eddyville 15
McMinnville 30, Glencoe 7
McNary 28, Bend 20
Molalla 21, Astoria 12
Monroe 49, Central Linn 8
Nestucca 55, Portland Christian 13
North Douglas 44, Yoncalla 38
North Lake def. Prospect, forfeit
North Marion 26, Gladstone 20
North Medford 54, Roseburg 7
Oakland 35, Creswell 7
Oakridge 60, Elkton 20
Oregon City 39, South Salem 16
Parkrose 30, Pendleton 19
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 50, Dufur 30
Powder Valley 54, Cove 0
Prairie City 39, Monument/Dayville 28
Redmond 36, North Bend 24
Reedsport 56, Gold Beach 14
Ridgeview 35, Springfield 13
Rogue River 28, Illinois Valley 26
Roosevelt 47, Franklin 7
Santiam Christian 43, Sutherlin 7
Scappoose 48, Wilson 13
Sheridan 48, Gervais 0
Sherman/Condon Co-op 43, South Wasco County 19
Sherwood 35, Newberg 14
Siletz Valley Early College 52, Mohawk 6
Silverton 33, Crescent Valley 0
Sisters 16, Philomath 0
Siuslaw 44, Pleasant Hill 15
South Eugene 55, North Eugene 19
Sprague 18, Summit 13
St. Mary's 14, Brookings-Harbor 3
St. Paul 80, Waldport 6
Stanfield 46, Vernonia 0
Stayton 14, Sweet Home 8
Taft 50, Willamina 0
The Dalles 38, Estacada 14
Thurston 63, Willamette 7
Tigard 41, Lakeridge 14
Tillamook 28, Valley Catholic 22
Triangle Lake 28, Gilchrist 7
Vale 71, Irrigon 19
Warrenton 41, Neah-Kah-Nie 6
West Albany 49, Corvallis 7
West Linn 34, Tualatin 20
West Salem 29, Mountain View 14
Wilsonville 52, St. Helens 0
Yamhill-Carlton 34, Corbett 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chemawa vs. Culver, ccd.
Putnam vs. Benson, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/