Friday, Oct. 11 Oregon high school football scores

Here are Friday night's Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

Adrian/Jordan Valley 84, Powder Valley 26

Ashland 48, Eagle Point 0

Baker 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, Wash. 14

Banks 62, Valley Catholic 6

Beaverton 21, Mountainside 14

Bend 26, Summit 9

Brookings-Harbor 38, Douglas 25

Burns 47, Umatilla 0

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 58, Glendale 12

Camas Valley 62, Riddle 14

Cascade Christian 60, South Umpqua 0

Chiawana, Wash. 34, Hermiston 14

Clatskanie 41, Taft 14

Coquille 56, Reedsport 14

Crane 58, Cove 0

Crescent Valley 55, South Albany 3

Days Creek 56, Myrtle Point 8

Dufur 74, Imbler 20

Echo 25, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20

Elmira 53, Cottage Grove 0

Enterprise 36, Ione 28

Gilchrist 50, Eddyville 13

Grant Union 32, Stanfield 0

Henley 42, Phoenix 27

Heppner 50, Irrigon 0

Hidden Valley 49, St. Mary's 26

Hosanna Christian def. Prospect, forfeit

Jesuit 41, Sheldon 17

Joseph 25, South Wasco County 13

Kiona-Benton, Wash. 47, McLoughlin/Griswold 20

Knappa 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 38

La Grande 52, Ontario 10

Lake Oswego 20, West Linn 17

Lebanon 41, Central 10

Madras 28, Blanchet Catholic 7

Mapleton 48, Yoncalla 13

Marist 55, Mazama 21

Marshfield 49, Junction City 0

McKenzie def. Alsea, forfeit

Mohawk 42, Waldport 40

Monroe 54, Jefferson 20

Mountain View 67, Southridge 19

North Medford 34, Grants Pass 27

North Valley 29, Klamath 26

Oakland 21, Regis 7

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 36, Union 32

Rainier 68, Dayton 44

Rogue River 22, Glide 13

Santiam Christian 50, Siuslaw 15

Seaside 38, Molalla 14

Sherman/Condon Co-op 84, Jewell 49

Siletz Valley Early College 44, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 12

South Medford 34, Roseburg 6

Sunset 37, Aloha 14

Thurston 60, Redmond 20

Tigard 50, Oregon City 13

Tillamook 21, Astoria 6

Triad School 79, Chiloquin 0

Tualatin 42, Westview 14

Vale 27, Nyssa 21

Wallowa 74, Pine Eagle 6

West Salem 36, South Salem 14

Weston-McEwen 53, Riverside 0

Willamette 33, Ridgeview 21

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Scio 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chemawa vs. Santiam, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/