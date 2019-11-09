Friday, Nov. 8 Oregon high school football scores

MGN graphic

Here are Friday's Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hermiston 55, North Central, Wash. 28

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Aloha 63, Bend 35

Barlow 19, Glencoe 14

Central Catholic 63, Southridge 21

Jesuit 56, Oregon City 9

Lakeridge 48, Beaverton 27

Liberty 52, Grant 49

Mountainside 17, Clackamas 7

Newberg 28, South Medford 0

Sheldon 35, Jefferson PDX 0

Sherwood 49, McNary 7

Tigard 56, Century 20

Tualatin 69, Westview 27

West Linn 70, Roosevelt 29

West Salem 28, Sunset 14

Class 5A=

First Round=

Ashland 50, Dallas 19

Crater 49, Hillsboro 0

Parkrose 59, Lebanon 20

Scappoose 24, Pendleton 14

Silverton 55, La Salle 7

Thurston 61, Corvallis 21

West Albany 56, Redmond 13

Wilsonville 34, North Bend 14

Class 4A=

First Round=

Banks 28, Marshfield 22

Gladstone 51, North Valley 14

La Grande 49, Estacada 16

Marist 20, Seaside 13

North Marion 47, Stayton 27

The Dalles 49, Henley 18

Class 3A=

First Round=

Burns 35, Scio 8

Cascade Christian 54, Sutherlin 28

Clatskanie 56, St. Mary's 27

Hidden Valley 40, Siuslaw 12

Rainier 40, Madras 7

Class 2A=

First Round=

Monroe 57, Colton 22

Oakland 20, Glide 6

Class 1A=

First Round=

Adrian/Jordan Valley 70, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 0

Crane 60, Triad School 6

Days Creek 50, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 34

Dufur 22, Perrydale 14

Hosanna Christian 60, North Douglas 28

Powder Valley 68, Lowell 62

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com