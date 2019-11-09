Friday, Nov. 8 Oregon high school football scores
Here are Friday's Oregon high school football scores, compiled by The Associated Press:
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hermiston 55, North Central, Wash. 28
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
First Round=
Aloha 63, Bend 35
Barlow 19, Glencoe 14
Central Catholic 63, Southridge 21
Jesuit 56, Oregon City 9
Lakeridge 48, Beaverton 27
Liberty 52, Grant 49
Mountainside 17, Clackamas 7
Newberg 28, South Medford 0
Sheldon 35, Jefferson PDX 0
Sherwood 49, McNary 7
Tigard 56, Century 20
Tualatin 69, Westview 27
West Linn 70, Roosevelt 29
West Salem 28, Sunset 14
Class 5A=
First Round=
Ashland 50, Dallas 19
Crater 49, Hillsboro 0
Parkrose 59, Lebanon 20
Scappoose 24, Pendleton 14
Silverton 55, La Salle 7
Thurston 61, Corvallis 21
West Albany 56, Redmond 13
Wilsonville 34, North Bend 14
Class 4A=
First Round=
Banks 28, Marshfield 22
Gladstone 51, North Valley 14
La Grande 49, Estacada 16
Marist 20, Seaside 13
North Marion 47, Stayton 27
The Dalles 49, Henley 18
Class 3A=
First Round=
Burns 35, Scio 8
Cascade Christian 54, Sutherlin 28
Clatskanie 56, St. Mary's 27
Hidden Valley 40, Siuslaw 12
Rainier 40, Madras 7
Class 2A=
First Round=
Monroe 57, Colton 22
Oakland 20, Glide 6
Class 1A=
First Round=
Adrian/Jordan Valley 70, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 0
Crane 60, Triad School 6
Days Creek 50, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 34
Dufur 22, Perrydale 14
Hosanna Christian 60, North Douglas 28
Powder Valley 68, Lowell 62
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/