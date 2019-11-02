Friday, Nov. 1 Oregon high school football scores
Here are the Friday, Nov. 1 Oregon high school football scores, as compiled by The Associated Press:
Aloha 63, Southridge 44
Amity 54, Dayton 0
Ashland 49, South Eugene 35
Bandon 59, Gold Beach 6
Barlow 28, Reynolds 26
Burns 27, Vale 8
Canby 42, Roseburg 15
Cascade Christian 61, St. Mary's 7
Central Catholic 48, Clackamas 7
Clatskanie 63, Willamina 12
Colton 36, Santiam 19
Coquille 32, Toledo 20
Corvallis 52, South Albany 27
Crane 46, Union 14
Crater 48, Churchill 0
Creswell 35, Jefferson 0
Dallas 56, Central 17
David Douglas 29, Centennial 28
Days Creek 58, Bonanza 14
Dufur 62, Elgin 50
Glendale 76, Chiloquin 14
Glide 22, Lakeview 18
Grant 52, Lincoln 13
Grants Pass 42, Sheldon 32
Heppner 49, Stanfield 0
Hidden Valley 49, Brookings-Harbor 12
Hillsboro 34, Hood River 6
Illinois Valley 21, Lost River 7
Jefferson PDX 46, Franklin 0
Jesuit 42, Beaverton 24
Kamiakin, Wash. 40, Hermiston 7
Knappa 62, Portland Christian 19
La Salle 27, Forest Grove 14
Lake Oswego 41, Lakeridge 17
Lebanon 62, North Salem 20
Liberty 45, McMinnville 14
Madras 49, Salem Academy 7
McNary 35, South Salem 15
Monroe 45, Regis 3
Mountain View 49, Bend 19
Mountainside 21, Summit 10
Neah-Kah-Nie 22, Gervais 16
Newberg 42, Glencoe 0
North Bend 68, Willamette 35
North Douglas 48, Siletz Valley Early College 0
North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 19
North Medford 52, South Medford 21
Oakland 30, Central Linn 8
Parkrose 28, Wilsonville 19
Pendleton 41, Scappoose 21
Perrydale 70, Mapleton 40
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 78, Adrian/Jordan Valley 24
Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 28
Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 28
Putnam 30, St. Helens 24, OT
Rainier 44, Taft 14
Redmond 35, Springfield 20
Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20
Roosevelt 55, Madison 24
Santiam Christian 57, La Pine 21
Scio 24, Corbett 6
Sheridan 12, Culver 8
Sherwood 49, Century 13
St. Paul 68, Lowell 8
Sunset 41, Westview 15
Sutherlin 56, Siuslaw 18
Thurston 59, Ridgeview 7
Tigard 23, Tualatin 21
Triad School 44, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20
Umatilla 66, Irrigon 7
Warrenton 35, Nestucca 0
West Albany 28, Silverton 21
West Linn 52, Oregon City 7
West Salem 47, Sprague 21
Yamhill-Carlton 27, Blanchet Catholic 0
Yoncalla 60, Mohawk 6
Class 4A=
Play-In=
Estacada 52, Sweet Home 6
North Valley 27, Crook County 0
The Dalles 58, Valley Catholic 13
Tillamook 20, Elmira 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chemawa vs. Kennedy, ccd.