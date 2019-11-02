Sports

Friday, Nov. 1 Oregon high school football scores

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 09:35 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:21 PM PDT

Here are the Friday, Nov. 1 Oregon high school football scores, as compiled by The Associated Press:

Aloha 63, Southridge 44

Amity 54, Dayton 0

Ashland 49, South Eugene 35

Bandon 59, Gold Beach 6

Barlow 28, Reynolds 26

Burns 27, Vale 8

Canby 42, Roseburg 15

Cascade Christian 61, St. Mary's 7

Central Catholic 48, Clackamas 7

Clatskanie 63, Willamina 12

Colton 36, Santiam 19

Coquille 32, Toledo 20

Corvallis 52, South Albany 27

Crane 46, Union 14

Crater 48, Churchill 0

Creswell 35, Jefferson 0

Dallas 56, Central 17

David Douglas 29, Centennial 28

Days Creek 58, Bonanza 14

Dufur 62, Elgin 50

Glendale 76, Chiloquin 14

Glide 22, Lakeview 18

Grant 52, Lincoln 13

Grants Pass 42, Sheldon 32

Heppner 49, Stanfield 0

Hidden Valley 49, Brookings-Harbor 12

Hillsboro 34, Hood River 6

Illinois Valley 21, Lost River 7

Jefferson PDX 46, Franklin 0

Jesuit 42, Beaverton 24

Kamiakin, Wash. 40, Hermiston 7

Knappa 62, Portland Christian 19

La Salle 27, Forest Grove 14

Lake Oswego 41, Lakeridge 17

Lebanon 62, North Salem 20

Liberty 45, McMinnville 14

Madras 49, Salem Academy 7

McNary 35, South Salem 15

Monroe 45, Regis 3

Mountain View 49, Bend 19

Mountainside 21, Summit 10

Neah-Kah-Nie 22, Gervais 16

Newberg 42, Glencoe 0

North Bend 68, Willamette 35

North Douglas 48, Siletz Valley Early College 0

North Eugene 42, Eagle Point 19

North Medford 52, South Medford 21

Oakland 30, Central Linn 8

Parkrose 28, Wilsonville 19

Pendleton 41, Scappoose 21

Perrydale 70, Mapleton 40

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 78, Adrian/Jordan Valley 24

Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 28

Powder Valley 60, Enterprise 28

Putnam 30, St. Helens 24, OT

Rainier 44, Taft 14

Redmond 35, Springfield 20

Rogue River 26, Reedsport 20

Roosevelt 55, Madison 24

Santiam Christian 57, La Pine 21

Scio 24, Corbett 6

Sheridan 12, Culver 8

Sherwood 49, Century 13

St. Paul 68, Lowell 8

Sunset 41, Westview 15

Sutherlin 56, Siuslaw 18

Thurston 59, Ridgeview 7

Tigard 23, Tualatin 21

Triad School 44, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 20

Umatilla 66, Irrigon 7

Warrenton 35, Nestucca 0

West Albany 28, Silverton 21

West Linn 52, Oregon City 7

West Salem 47, Sprague 21

Yamhill-Carlton 27, Blanchet Catholic 0

Yoncalla 60, Mohawk 6

Class 4A=

Play-In=

Estacada 52, Sweet Home 6

North Valley 27, Crook County 0

The Dalles 58, Valley Catholic 13

Tillamook 20, Elmira 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chemawa vs. Kennedy, ccd.

