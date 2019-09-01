Sports

Fresh win: Nix rallies No. 16 Auburn 27-21 over No. 11 Ducks

By:
  • Stephen Hawkins, AP staff writer

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 08:41 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 08:41 PM PDT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.

Nix barely converted a fourth-and-3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.

The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row — No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.

Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran seven times for 42 yards. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 24 times for 110 yards for the Tigers.

Justin Herbert, who bypassed early entry in the NFL draft to return to Oregon, was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22