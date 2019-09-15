Sports

Fan banned from all NWSL games after investigation

By:
  • Anne M. Peterson, AP staff writer

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:57 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:57 PM PDT

A person who directed racist taunts at Portland Thorns' goalkeeper Adrianna Franch has been banned from attending National Women's Soccer League games.

A fan at the Sept. 6 game between the Thorns and Utah Royals in Salt Lake City first called attention to the unidentified person on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted, but both the Thorns and Royals, as well as the league, investigated the incident.

The NWSL issued a statement Saturday saying the person was identified. In addition to being banned from NWSL matches, the person — who was not identified publicly by the league — was also banned from attending events at Rio Tinto Stadium.

"NWSL will not tolerate inappropriate fan behavior," the league's statement said. "Racism has no place in our sport."

The Royals also offered "thanks in no small part to assistance from fans seated in the vicinity," for identifying the offending party.

A few days after the incident, Franch posted a statement to Twitter: "The situation surrounding our game Friday night is not a NEW issue, nor is it a first for me. RACISM is NOT okay in any form!! We as a HUMAN RACE can be better and should be better. We as a SPORT can help show the way."

Franch was on the roster of the U.S. national team that won the Women's World Cup this summer in France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

