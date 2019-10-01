Sports

Cascade Rush youth soccer club now FC Cascade

Partner: German soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich

BEND, Ore. - Cascade Rush is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Global Premier Soccer (GPS) and are now FC Cascade. Global Premier Soccer is based out of Massachusetts and is the official North American partner of German soccer powerhouse, FC Bayern Munich. 

 

Here's the rest of Monday's announcement:

 

The mission of Global Premier Soccer is to be a leader in the development and growth of soccer across North America and beyond. We will establish an identity of excellence as we pursue our pathway to success on and off the field, with our primary focus being the development of players and people. We will develop players who can compete at the highest level of soccer around the world.

 

GPS is one of the largest and most successful soccer organizations in the United States and has programs in 25 states as well as in Canada. GPS also provides regional camps and ID programs that send players from the US over to Germany to train at the Bayern Munich facilities. 

 

Technical Director, Donnie Emerson, said, We had an amazing opportunity to partner with GPS and Bayern Munich that was too hard to pass up. FC Bayern Munich have a record of developing youth players into professional athletes. Our club now has access to their age-appropriate training programs so now we are able to provide all of these amazing resources towards the training of our players here in Bend.  In addition, we can bring staff directly from Germany to help train our coaches within this model.

 

For current player, Jack Burge, there was another big and obvious change with the club’s new affiliation.  Burge, age 12, commented, I was really excited to put on the same exact red uniform that (forward Robert) Lewandowski wears when he plays his matches in the Bundesliga. It makes you feel like you are a part of something big.

 

The staff and coaches from Cascade Rush remain the same. The club has a new web address (www.gpscascade.com) and are in the process of changing their Facebook page as well.  FC Cascade currently has boys and girls middle school and high school teams participating in the Oregon Youth Soccer Association League and competes in various tournaments throughout the year. FC Cascade will provide winter training classes during the offseason and will hold tryouts in the spring. 

 

For more information about GPS, you can go to their website at www.globalpremiersoccer.net

