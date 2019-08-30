Big Playback Preview: Bend, Mtn. View & Summit

Big Playback preview: Bend, Mtn View & S

BEND, Ore. - High school football is about one week away from making its return across the High Desert. NewsChannel 21 went to practice at Bend Senior High, Mountain View High School and Summit High School to see how the varsity teams have been preparing for the 2019 season.

Bend Head Coach Matt Craven said the Lava Bears are looking to reload this season after a number of last year’s starters graduated. Coach Craven said the team’s work ethic sets them apart from other teams he’s coached in the past.

The Lava Bears open their season against Barlow High School in Gresham next Friday night. NewsChannel 21 asked Craven what the difference will be in their first game.

“You know, the first game, to be honest with you, you try not to turn the ball over and shoot yourself in the foot,” Craven said. “Whichever team does a better job of that is usually the team that wins the first game.”

Nathan Denney, junior running back and safety for the Lava Bears, said, “I think we’re all ready to go. It’s a new offense, so it’s taken a while to get going but I think after all these months, I think we’ll be good to go.”

The Mountain View Cougars are also trying to replace several starters from last year. Seven players are now playing football at the collegiate level.

They are, however, returning several starters on the offensive and defensive lines. Head Coach Brian Crum said the Cougars should be solid in the trenches.

Crum said his group has great team chemistry both on and off the field.

“They’re loose when they need to be loose and have fun when it’s time to have fun,” Crum said. “They tend to know that line right now about when it’s time to be quiet and be serious and go after it and do those things. They trust each other, and that’s a huge part of what we want these guys learning.”

Titus Schulz, senior tight end and linebacker for the Cougars, added, “Coach keeps saying, ‘Better than 5 and 5,’ and I think we’ll definitely do better than that. I mean, record isn’t everything, but we’ve had a solid group of guys since before middle school, and we’ve all stuck together. So it’s going to be fun.”

Mountain View visits Roseburg High next Friday to begin the season.

While the Cougars seem strong at the line of scrimmage, Summit Head Coach Corben Hyatt said that’s one area where the Storm may struggle. He said they have an inexperienced offensive and defensive line. They’ll need to grow quickly to protect their new starting quarterback.

Hyatt said he’s expecting a lot out of his upperclassmen this season as the team enters its second year in 6A.

“I think that was probably the biggest thing, is them realizing the physicality every week is different,” Hyatt said. “Guys are bigger and stronger. So that led into our offseason program, to get better. We’re excited about the challenge of 6A now.”

Hyatt said the team has a few returning starters this season, including senior receiver and safety Andrew Ryan, as well as senior linebacker and tight end Will Graziani. The two each earned All-League honors in 2018, but have their eyes set on higher goals this year.

“Make it to the playoffs,” Graziani said.

“Just make it to the playoffs and make a statement,” Ryan said. “Just see how far we can go and show what Summit’s all about.”

The Summit Storm kick off their season on the road at Beaverton High School next Friday.

With local teams gearing up for the new season, NewsChannel 21’s getting ready with the return of The Big Playback. Max Goldwasser will break down highlights and top plays from all your favorite teams in Central Oregon starting Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. It will continue every Friday during the season.