Auburn's Schwartz has hand surgery, may play against Oregon
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn't ruling out Anthony Schwartz playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery.
Malzahn says Schwartz had the procedure on Monday. He didn't have a timetable for his return but says he's "not going to say yes or no" on whether the sophomore will miss a game.
The Tigers and Oregon open Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.
Schwartz, who missed spring practice while running for the track team, was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns and added 357 yards and a pair of scores receiving.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey
National & World Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health Ferre' Dollar via CNN
News Michelle Cohan/CNN
News Copyright 2019 CNN
News Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
National & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images