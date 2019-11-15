Sports

AP Source: Carmelo Anthony to return to NBA with Blazers

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 07:54 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 07:54 PM PST

A person familiar with the details says Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 10-time All-Star hasn’t played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start.

Anthony’s deal with Portland was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.com, which said that Anthony would join the team on its upcoming road trip.

Anthony is a three-time Olympic gold medalist but has struggled at the end of his recent stops in Oklahoma City and Houston following 6 ½ seasons in New York.

