Sports

Ahmed has 2 TDs as Washington downs Oregon State 19-7

By:
  • Anne M. Peterson, AP sports writer

Posted: Nov 09, 2019 12:02 AM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:02 AM PST

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Salvon Ahmed ran for a career-high 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington rebounded from a two-game losing streak with a 19-7 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night.

The Huskies (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) became bowl eligible with the victory, their eighth straight over the Beavers. Washington has not lost three in a row during coach Chris Petersen's tenure.

The Beavers (4-5, 3-3) trailed 10-0 at the half but rallied in the third quarter on Jaydon Grant's interception return for a touchdown. Oregon State, which has already won more games than in the past two seasons combined, has three remaining games to try to earn its first bowl berth since 2013.

Hunter Bryant had five catches for 90 yards for Washington, after catching a pair of touchdowns last weekend in a 33-28 loss to Utah. Bryant went into the game ranked second nationally in yards receiving by tight ends (557). Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason threw for 175 yards but was intercepted twice.

Jake Luton threw for just 88 yards and the Beavers were held to just 119 yards of total offense — and just 8 yards in the second half. Oregon State hasn't defeated a Pac-12 opponent at home since 2016.

Washington, by contrast, finished with 420 yards total offense.

The Huskies scored first late in the first quarter on Peyton Henry's 47-yard field goal. That made him 16-for-16 on field goal attempts this season. But he would lose his perfect streak before the night was over.

Nahshon Wright intercepted Eason's pass in the second quarter but the Beavers were unable to take advantage of the turnover.

Bryant had a touchdown reception called back by a holding call, but the Huskies would eventually score on the drive on Ahmed's 6-yard run that gave Washington a 10-0 lead with 1:48 to go before the break.

Luton's pass was intercepted by Elijah Molden before the half. It was just the second time Luton had been picked off this year. But Henry missed a 28-yard field goal attempt as time ran out, for his first miss of the season.

Henry missed a 43-yard attempt early in the second half but a penalty against the Beavers gave him another attempt from 33 yards out, which he made to extend Washington's lead.

The Beavers made things interesting with Grant's 36-yard interception return for a touchdown that closed the gap to 13-7 with 7:01 left in the third. But Washington answered with Ahmed's 60-yard touchdown run to extend the margin again.

The Huskies had a chance to stretch the lead by more than two touchdowns but Henry missed a 40-yard field goal with 7:38 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: Not only has Petersen never lost three in a row as coach of the Huskies, he never lost three consecutive in his previous post at Boise State.

Oregon State: Oregon State has committed only two turnovers all season, both coming on interceptions. The Beavers have yet to lose a fumble and lead the country in fewest total turnovers. ... Grant is the son of former NBA big man Brian Grant. ... Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith is a former assistant under Petersen at Washington

UP NEXT:

Washington: The Huskies are off next week before visiting Colorado on Nov. 23.

Oregon State: The Beavers host Arizona State next weekend.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


