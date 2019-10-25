News

Zenith Energy threatens to sue Portland over new pipes

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zenith Energy threatened Thursday to sue the city of Portland unless it reverses a recent decision to block the firm from adding underground pipes at its oil terminal along the Willamette River.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zenith gave the city a week to change its stance or face legal action.

Portland's city attorney and mayor's offices declined comment, citing the possible legal action. Mayor Ted Wheeler said previously he supported disallowing the pipes at the Zenith property, where the firm has stored and transferred tar sands crude oil.

A lawyer for the company, Eric L. Martin, sent a letter Thursday to Portland interim Community Technology Director Elizabeth Perez, saying the city's Oct. 18 refusal to allow it to add the three pipes violates the business' agreement with the city.

Zenith says the city's refusal to allow it to add pipes to transport biofuel directly counters a city policy promoting green energy in Portland. The company said it plans to run only biofuels and other non-fossil-fuel liquids through the pipes although Zenith has acknowledged that the new pipes would be physically capable of transporting fossil fuels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

News
On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

News
On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16