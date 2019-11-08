News

Youth basketball registration deadline Nov. 13; coaches needed

The snow has yet to start falling, but it is time to plan now for a busy youth winter basketball season. The deadline to register for the 2020 Bend Park and Recreation District's youth basketball league is Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The league is open to boys and girls currently enrolled in 3rd, 4th or 5th grade. Last year, a record number of 750 kids played on 75 teams.

"As everyone knows, the population in Bend continues to grow," said Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator. "We're anticipating high registration numbers again this year, so parents should sign up now to ensure their child gets on a team."

Teams are coached by trained volunteer coaches and interested coaches are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Youth sports activities are made possible because of volunteer coaches who are supported by BPRD staff with a pre-season organizational meeting, practice schedules and plans, equipment, and an open dialogue for any and all questions during the season. To learn more about volunteer coaching, watch a video to hear from past coaches, BPRD staff and youth sports participants.

Grouped by school and by grade, teams practice twice a week in the evenings at local elementary school gyms and play games on Saturdays. The league runs Jan. 6 through March 7. Each player receives his or her own game jersey.

For more information, contact Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator at (541) 706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org,

