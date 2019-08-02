Young thresher shark washes ashore at Manzanita
MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A juvenile thresher shark washed ashore on the Oregon coast in Manzanita this week.
The Seaside Aquarium says the 9-foot-long creature was alive when it washed up, but died a short time later.
It was a female that was about four or five years old.
The Seaside Aquarium says the shark was the first of its species to beach in the region in at least a decade.
Thresher sharks can grow up to 20 feet long, but pose no risk to humans.
They are so named because they thrash the water with their tails to stun the fish they eat.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
News David McNew/Getty Images
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello
National & World TSA via CNN
News Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
News Copyright 2019 CNN
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
National & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images