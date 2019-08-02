News

Young thresher shark washes ashore at Manzanita

Aug 02, 2019

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:46 AM PDT

MANZANITA, Ore. (AP) — A juvenile thresher shark washed ashore on the Oregon coast in Manzanita this week.

The Seaside Aquarium says the 9-foot-long creature was alive when it washed up, but died a short time later.

It was a female that was about four or five years old.

The Seaside Aquarium says the shark was the first of its species to beach in the region in at least a decade.

Thresher sharks can grow up to 20 feet long, but pose no risk to humans.

They are so named because they thrash the water with their tails to stun the fish they eat.

