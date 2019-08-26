Young athletes compete in Bend Kids' Triathlon

BEND, Ore. - Kids as young as 4 years old showed it’s never too early to complete a first triathlon as they competed Sunday in the sixth annual Kids' Triathlon at Juniper Park in Bend.

The triathlon, offered by Bend Parks and Recreation, had 50 participants between ages 4 and 15.

Athletes like Ainsley Siveltson, 5, took part in non-timed events, with varying race lengths for different age groups. Siveltson was part of the group for kids between 4 and 6 years old, and she completed a 25-yard swimming course and a 1/3 mile bike trail, followed by a 400-yard run.

Siveltson said she first learned how to ride a bike when she was only 2 1/2 years old. Her high energy and the support she got from her parents and coaches carried her throughout the endurance activities.

“I lost both of my flippers, but I kept swimming and before I got to the wall, I dived under and reached over,” she said later, demonstrating her final moments in the swimming event.

Her message to people who doubt their own athleticism is that no one is too old to try.

“Everybody can run,” she said.

Bend Parks and Rec volunteer Monica McClain-Smith said organizing the race takes a lot of hard work, but seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it.

“This event shows you don’t have to be a multi-sport athlete,” McClain-Smith said. “We’re all athletes, right? Just come out, experience what we have to offer here, have some fun and get fit.”

Bend Parks and Recreation hosted clinics such as swimming practice and nutrition education throughout the weeks leading up to Sunday’s big event.

McClain-Smith said some kids chose to participate in the clinics to build on their skills but opted out of the triathlon. On the other hand, some kids wanted to take part in everything, including the clinics and the three-part race, dedicating themselves to be the best they can be.

The triathlon was not about winning a shiny medal or a trophy. It was about experiencing the support of loved ones and coaches while having fun.