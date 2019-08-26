News

Young athletes compete in Bend Kids Triathlon

Races included swimming, biking and running

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 08:33 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

Young athletes compete in Bend Kids' Triathlon

BEND, Ore. - Kids as young as 4 years old showed it’s never too early to complete a first triathlon as they competed Sunday in the sixth annual Kids' Triathlon at Juniper Park in Bend.

The triathlon, offered by Bend Parks and Recreation, had 50 participants between ages 4 and 15.

Athletes like Ainsley Siveltson, 5, took part in non-timed events, with varying race lengths for different age groups. Siveltson was part of the group for kids between 4 and 6 years old, and she completed a 25-yard swimming course and a 1/3 mile bike trail, followed by a 400-yard run.

Siveltson said she first learned how to ride a bike when she was only 2 1/2 years old. Her high energy and the support she got from her parents and coaches carried her throughout the endurance activities.

“I lost both of my flippers, but I kept swimming and before I got to the wall, I dived under and reached over,” she said later, demonstrating her final moments in the swimming event.

Her message to people who doubt their own athleticism is that no one is too old to try.

“Everybody can run,” she said.

Bend Parks and Rec volunteer Monica McClain-Smith said organizing the race takes a lot of hard work, but seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it.

“This event shows you don’t have to be a multi-sport athlete,” McClain-Smith said. “We’re all athletes, right? Just come out, experience what we have to offer here, have some fun and get fit.”

Bend Parks and Recreation hosted clinics such as swimming practice and nutrition education throughout the weeks leading up to Sunday’s big event.

McClain-Smith said some kids chose to participate in the clinics to build on their skills but opted out of the triathlon. On the other hand, some kids wanted to take part in everything, including the clinics and the three-part race, dedicating themselves to be the best they can be.

The triathlon was not about winning a shiny medal or a trophy. It was about experiencing the support of loved ones and coaches while having fun.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women