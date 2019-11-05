You can help name DCSO's new K-9 bloodhound

Meet the new DCSO bloodhound

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office introduced their newest K-9 on Monday and sought name suggestions for the new 15-week-old male bloodhound joining the force.

The bloodhound was donated to the sheriff’s office by Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in September. Since then, a process has taken place to identify and select a handler for him.

Deputy Donny Patterson, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, recently was selected to be that partner. They officially became partners on Halloween and both will head to Riverside, Calif., next week to begin the training and certification process.

As the bloodhound does not have a name yet, they are asking for name suggestions from the community.

If you have a name idea related to law enforcement, please visit the sheriff's office Facebook page, where you will find a post to submit your name suggestion(s). The most popular names will be put to a vote later this week for final selection and official naming. You can visit the agency Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DeschutesCountySheriff/

Tamara Thomas, the owner of Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in Chowchilla, Calif., said, “We just love that we are able to donate one of our dogs to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be utilized to search and locate missing people. This bloodhound will be an incredible addition to the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.”

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thank you to Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds for their generous donation, but also to the founder and owner of Whistles for Life, Bob Cameron, for coordinating this very special new member of the sheriff’s office.