News

You can help name DCSO's new K-9 bloodhound

15-week-old male was donated to agency

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 04:17 PM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:57 AM PST

Meet the new DCSO bloodhound

BEND, Ore. - The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office introduced their newest K-9 on Monday and sought name suggestions for the new 15-week-old male bloodhound joining the force.

The bloodhound was donated to the sheriff’s office by Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in September. Since then, a process has taken place to identify and select a handler for him. 

Deputy Donny Patterson, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, recently was selected to be that partner. They officially became partners on Halloween and both will head to Riverside, Calif., next week to begin the training and certification process.

As the bloodhound does not have a name yet, they are asking for name suggestions from the community. 

If you have a name idea related to law enforcement, please visit the sheriff's office Facebook page, where you will find a post to submit your name suggestion(s). The most popular names will be put to a vote later this week for final selection and official naming.  You can visit the agency Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/DeschutesCountySheriff/

Tamara Thomas, the owner of Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in Chowchilla, Calif., said, “We just love that we are able to donate one of our dogs to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, where he will be utilized to search and locate missing people. This bloodhound will be an incredible addition to the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program.”

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thank you to Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds for their generous donation, but also to the founder and owner of Whistles for Life, Bob Cameron, for coordinating this very special new member of the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25