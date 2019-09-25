Wyden: Trump transcript shows 'outrageous conduct'

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued the following statement Wednesday in response to the summary of Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

"The summary of this call includes outrageous conduct by Donald Trump that represents a clear threat to American democracy and national security. It remains the legal obligation of the Director of National Intelligence to turn over the full whistleblower's complaint to Congress, so we can evaluate the full depth of the wrongdoing at issue.

"Attorney General William Barr's role in this matter is yet another instance of his corruption of the Department of Justice to serve as Donald Trump's personal defense attorneys.

"Because senators have the constitutional duty to serve as jury for impeachment proceedings, I will not comment further on that front, but I want to emphasize that these represent the most serious possible charges against the president," Wyden said.