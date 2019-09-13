News

Wyden seeks to designate National Voting Rights Month

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 02:15 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:15 PM PDT

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reintroduced a resolution with Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Texas, this week to designate this month as "National Voting Rights Month."

The resolution seeks to end voter suppression by bringing awareness to existing voter suppression laws, educating Americans on their rights as voters and urging Congress to pass critical voting rights legislation.

The resolution urges Congress to pass S. 949 and H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2019, S. 561 and H.R. 4, the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019,  S. 2238 and H.R. 2722, the Securing America's Federal Elections (SAFE) Act, and other key voting rights legislation to restore the American people's confidence in our elections and protect their right to vote.

Additionally, the resolution boosts student civic participation by encouraging schools and universities to develop curriculum to educate students on voter suppression laws and the importance of voter engagement.

"Politicians and powerful special interests want to make it harder for Americans to make their voices heard at the ballot box," Wyden said. "This resolution says Congress must step up and defend every American voter's fundamental democratic rights. That's especially true for seniors, working Americans and minorities, who often face extra barriers just to participate in our democratic system. Representative Veasey and I introduced this resolution to show there's a roadmap for fighting back."

"This resolution will deliver on our promise to work for the people by ensuring that all Americans have a voice in our democracy," Veasey said. "Today's resolution will continue to push Congress to take action to fight repeated attempts to silence young people, minorities and seniors at the voting booth and fight to clean up corruption in our politics."

The resolution is endorsed by Fair Fight Action, Demos, the National Council of Jewish Women, the Georgia Community Coalition, Let America Vote, Transformative Justice Coalition, Voting Rights Alliance, National Commission for Voter Justice, Civil Rights Coalition on Policing Reform and the NAACP.

Wyden consistently champions voting rights protections and election security measures to combat domestic and international threats to U.S. elections. Wyden supports exporting Oregon's vote-by-mail system nation-wide to increase access to the ballot box for all Americans. Earlier this year, he also introduced legislation to protect American elections from foreign interference by mandating hand-marked paper ballots and setting new cybersecurity standards for all federal elections.

A copy of the resolution is available here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies