News

Wyden, Merkley urge keeping BLM citizen advisory panels

Say president considering end to 1/3 of committees

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 09:46 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:46 AM PDT

WASHINGTON - Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., on Tuesday urged President Trump to protect vital, volunteer-led councils which currently inform Bureau of Land Management public land management policy.

Last month, Trump issued an executive order instructing all federal agencies to review their advisory panels and terminate at least one-third of existing committees under the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Wyden and Merkley in a letter Tuesday to Trump expressed concern that the executive order could force BLM to disband one-third of its Resources Advisory Councils (RACs), which are volunteer committees created to engage citizens, especially in rural communities, in public lands management.

"RACs carry considerable weight in their work to inform public land management decisions on issues related to forestry, recreation, grazing, mining, oil and gas exploration, and wildfire management," the senators wrote. 

"We are concerned that limiting the number of BLM RACs, coupled with BLM's persistent delays in approving RAC members, will unnecessarily limit public engagement in the management of public resources and will create gaps in these volunteer groups' ability to properly advise the government," the senators continued.

RACs, authorized pursuant to the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, are typically comprised of 10 to 15 volunteers from local communities, and inform BLM's public land management decisions on forestry, recreation, grazing, oil and gas exploration, mining and wildfire management. There are currently 37 RACs covering western states, including Oregon.

A copy of the letter is available here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks