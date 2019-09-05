Wyden, Merkley condemn funding shift to build wall

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON - Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday condemned the Trump administration's decision to divert funding from congressionally approved military construction in Oregon and across the country to fund Donald Trump's border wall.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it would delay plans for a new $8 million rifle range and for $2.5 million in fuel facility upgrades, both at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.

Wyden and Merkley released the following statement:

"This decision is both an abuse of presidential authority and a dereliction of duty. Trump's border wall is a cruel vanity project, and nothing more. Americans should not foot the bill, and especially not at the expense of well-vetted projects across the nation that will actually bolster national security. We will fight to restore this funding to Oregon and to continue opposing Trump's hateful, ineffective border policies."