News

Wyden: GAO study finds waste in Medicaid work requirements

Say eligibility rules hurt vulnerable Americans

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:44 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:44 AM PDT

WASHINGTON - Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., released a study Thursday they said shows taxpayers are footing the bill for millions in administrative costs for harmful work requirements, with little oversight from the Trump administration.

The study, produced by the independent Government Accountability Office (GAO), was in response to a letter Wyden and Pallone sent last year, asking the federal oversight agency to detail the costs of implementing harmful proposals in Medicaid, like work requirements and other eligibility restrictions on beneficiaries.

"This study confirms that the Trump administration is allowing states to waste taxpayer dollars in the pursuit of ideological changes to Medicaid that hurt vulnerable Americans," Wyden and Pallone said. "These burdensome paperwork requirements harm working families trying to make ends meet, tying them up in red tape and depriving them of critical health care. This report is yet another sign that Medicaid work requirements have been a boondoggle from the start and should be ended immediately." 

The GAO study found that administering these waivers was estimated to cost anywhere from $10 million to over $250 million in each of the five states studied. The agency also found several weaknesses in Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' oversight of federal funds to states for administering work requirements, adding more unnecessary costs to federal taxpayers.

The senators said the results from this study show that these proposals harm American taxpayers, rather than delivering on Medicaid's statutory mandate to provide affordable health care to the vulnerable.

Last year, Wyden and Pallone told the Trump administration not to move forward with work requirements submitted by states like Kentucky and Arkansas, warning that such programs would create barriers for vulnerable Americans in need of essential care. The two lawmakers also said the state proposals were illegal and threatened longstanding congressional intent for the Medicaid program.

In March, a federal judge vacated the Trump administration's approval of the work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas. On Friday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments as the Trump administration continues to push for these harmful proposals.

Access the full GAO report here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4