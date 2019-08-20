Worker injured as trusses collapse at Redmond building site

One worker was rescued from beneath pile of collapsed trusses in Redmond on Monday afternoon (Photo Redmond Fire & Rescue)

One worker was rescued from beneath pile of collapsed trusses in Redmond on Monday afternoon (Photo Redmond Fire & Rescue)

REDMOND, Ore. - One worker was taken to the hospital with apparently minor injuries Monday afternoon after trusses on a southwest Redmond building project collapsed, fire officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to Southwest Glacier Avenue and 15th Street around 3;45 p.m. and found one person in a "scissor lift" under a pie of fallen trusses, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

The trusses were stabilized before the worker was able to be safely removed.

Hawkins said workers at the site heard a loud cracking noise before the trusses collapsed atop two workers in the lift. The second worker was able to extricate himself, he added.