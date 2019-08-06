Work to begin on SW Canal Boulevard improvements

(Photo: Deschutes County)

REDMOND, Ore. - Work will begin next Monday on a project to improve the so-called "Six Corners" intersection of Southwest Canal Boulevard, 61st Street and Quarry Avenue, Deschutes County officials said.

Ave. The project will include converting the existing six-way intersection into a four-way intersection with adjacent "T" intersections and constructing left-turn lanes on Canal Boulevard at the intersection.

The $957,000 project will be constructed by the county's contractor, Knife River Corporation– Northwest. It's expected to be completed by November.

"Road users should use caution and anticipate single-lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction," the county said.

In addition, portions of Quarry Avenue and 61st Street will be closed in the project area, beginning August 31. More information regarding the closures will be released before the closures occur, and detour routes will be provided.

For more project information, contact Cody Smith, County Engineer for the Deschutes County Road Department, at 541-322-7113.