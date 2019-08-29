News

Woman with US birth certificate sues over passport denial

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 07:05 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:05 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon woman is suing the U.S. State Department for declining to issue her a U.S. passport, even though her lawyer says she presented federal government officials with a certified birth certificate from a California hospital.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed the suit Tuesday in federal court in Medford on behalf of Maria Qarrillo Soto, who has lived in Oregon for 30 years, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Soto, of White City, was denied a U.S. passport in 2018, despite providing government officials with her original birth certificate and copies of her Social Security card, driver's license and marriage certificate, according to her lawyer, Leland Baxter-Neal of the ACLU.

The government denied the passport, telling her the material she presented was "not sufficient to establish your identity," according to a letter from the U.S. Department of State.

The agency said it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.

The lawsuit follows a similar complaint the ACLU filed in federal court in Colorado on behalf of a Texas-born resident who also was denied a U.S. passport.

The ACLU argues that President Donald Trump's administration is blocking U.S. passports more frequently for Latino Americans.

"There's no reasonable explanation for denying her passport," Baxter-Neal said.

Soto was born in Los Angeles County Hospital in 1971 to her migrant parents from Mexico, according to the lawsuit. At the time of her birth, her last name was misspelled on her birth certificate as "Qarrillo," not Carillo.

She used "Qarrillo" until she married and took her husband's name, using "Qarrillo" on her Social Security card, driver's license and other identification, her lawyer said.

"The misspelling of her name is like a quirk in the case, but everything she submitted proves her identity," Baxter-Neal said.

Her parents, who are now deceased, worked in agriculture in Los Angeles and took their daughter to Mexico to be raised by her grandparents when she was an infant. During her childhood, Soto returned to the U.S. about once a year between 8 and 17, crossing the border by presenting her birth certificate, according to the suit.

Soto returned to live in the U.S. in 1989 at 18, settling in Klamath Falls.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber