Shooting victim shows up at St. Charles Madras ER

St. Charles Madras (Photo: St. Charles Health System)

MADRAS, Ore. - A woman with a gunshot wound showed up early Tuesday morning at the St. Charles Madras ER, prompting an investigation that has found “no current threat to the general public," police said.

Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. on the report of a gunshot victim who had arrived. Police said the 28-year-old woman had a single gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening.

Other people have been identified by police and are either being questioned or sought to get more information, officers said.

“Information obtained by police indicates there is no current threat to the general public,” the news release stated.

Police said the shooting apparently occurred in the area of Highway 97 and Fairgrounds Road, but also said they were releasing no more information at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Madras police at 541-475-2424 and talk with or leave information for Detective Brent Schulke or Sgt. Steve Webb.