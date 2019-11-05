Woman unhurt in Hwy. 20 rollover crash

Driver was unhurt when pickup rolled several times along Hwy. 20 near Sisters Monday morning, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies say (Photo: DCSO)

Driver was unhurt when pickup rolled several times along Hwy. 20 near Sisters Monday morning, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies say (Photo: DCSO)

SISTERS, Ore. - A rollover crash briefly closed U.S. Highway 20 a mile east of Sisters Monday morning but did not injure the driver, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

It happened around 8:25 a.m., when a pickup driver was traveling behind an SUV that slowed to make a right turn, Sgt. Kevin Dizney said. The 30-year-old woman was unable to slow down and tried to drive around the SUV, over the center line, lost control and the pickup left the north side of the highway, rolling several times and coming to rest on its side, he said.

Dizney said the crash was under investigation to determine if speed, distracted driving or following too closely were causes. He said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors.

The crash closed both lanes of the highway for 5-10 minutes. Sisters Fire and ODOT assisted at the scene, Dizney said.