News

Woman thrown from raft at Big Eddy rapids, rescued

Wore life jacket, unhurt; teamwork in rescue

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 08:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:18 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A 70-year-old woman was thrown from a whitewater raft into the Deschutes River while navigating the Big Eddy rapids on Sunday afternoon, but she was wearing a life jacket, made it to shore uninjured and was rescued, officials said.

Bend Fire and Rescue was called shortly after 3 p.m. to the reported swift-water rescue on the river southwest of Bend, Battalion Chief Jeff Blake said.

The woman was thrown from a raft operated by her son-in-law as they were descending through the rapids, Blake said. She was able to reach the shore "river right" on the lava flow side, he added.

Bend Fire and Rescue thanked Sun Country Tours and Inn of the Seventh Mountain, which helped develop a plan to bring the woman back across the river safely, using the fire department's raft and personnel from each entity.

"The cooperation and communication between the fire department and the commercial rafting companies was essential to the success of this rescue," Blake wrote. "Bend Fire and Rescue would like to thank them for their assistance and to the individual that paddled one of our personnel across the river above the rapids, so we could access the patient.

"Whitewater rafting can be dangerous," Blake added. "Please make sure that if you are rafting the river to follow all the rules, scout the rapids before you go through them and always wear a life jacket."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers