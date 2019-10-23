News

Woman sues Coos Bay clinic over claims of past abuse by doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who says she was repeatedly sexually abused by her pediatrician has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the doctor's former medical clinic in Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that the woman says the abuse occurred in the 1980s and early 1990s at the Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.

The lawsuit claims Dr. Terrell Clarke abused the woman dozens of times during appointments when she was a child. She is now in her early 40s.

Neither Clarke nor the Bay Clinic responded to requests for comment.

Oregon Medical Board records say Clarke started practice in Oregon in 1974 and his license lapsed or expired in 2014.

An attorney representing the woman says no police reports were filed and the statute of limitations has passed for pursuing criminal charges.

