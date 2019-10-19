News

Woman sues after husband killed in E. Oregon hunting accident

By:

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 01:50 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:54 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The widow of an Eastern Oregon elk hunter has filed a $960,000 lawsuit against the man's hunting partner following an accidental shooting.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Vicki VanCleave, George VanCleave's widow, filed the lawsuit against Richard Toubeaux in Baker County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit says 76-year-old George VanCleave died Feb. 19 after Toubeaux checked to see if his rifle was loaded and it fired, the bullet striking and killing VanCleave.

The Baker County sheriff's office investigated the shooting involving the two Baker City men that occurred about 50 miles southwest of Baker City and decided not to pursue charges after determining it was an accident.

The two men were planning to go to dinner when Toubeaux set down his .300 Weatherby Magnum rifle on an open rifle case in the back seat of his Ford F-350 pickup, according to the lawsuit.

After VanCleave asked if the rifle was unloaded, Toubeaux walked over to the rear driver's side door, picked it up to check and the rifle fired, the suit says. The barrel was pointed at the rear passenger side of the truck, where VanCleave was standing as he packed up his equipment, the suit says.

VanCleave died at the scene.

The suit faults Toubeaux for allegedly failing to engage his safety and allegedly failing to unload his rifle before placing it in the truck.

Toubeaux didn't return a message left by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

News
States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

News
On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

News
On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Health
9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

News
Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Your photos of a glorious C.O. fall sunrise

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

Entertainment
2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Politics
Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

News
On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

News
Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

National & World
Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 14
Ben Foster via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 14

Economy
Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

News
On this day: October 13
Gobierno de Chile via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 13

News
Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

Smith Rock hiker fall prompts lengthy rescue

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11